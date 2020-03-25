These businesses are still open

Elevate Rapid City is providing this list of Black Hills restaurants, cafes and other businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. If you are using your phone or another mobile platform, you can download the pdf document or simply scroll right for more information.

Restaurant Name Pickup Delivery Phone # Address Website
Colonial House yes yes (605) 342-4640 2315 Mt Rushmore https://www.colonialhousernb.com/
Ichiban Yes Yes (605) 348-4762 1109 A West Omaha St. www.ichiban.com
La Vida Yes Yes (605) 341-7178 1001 E North St. Facebook only
QDoba Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 341-9900 741 Mountain View Road www.qdoba.com
QDoba Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 791-1555 1745 Eglin St. Suite 550 www.qdoba.com
Alternative Fuel Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 791-3791 512 Main Street Suite 110 www.alternativefuelcoffeehouse.com
Redwater Kitchen Yes No 605-717-2404 741 N Main St Suite #120 Spearfish SD Redwaterkitchen.co
Gaudalajara Yes No 605-642-4765 83 US-14 Spearfish SD guadaljarasspearfish.com
Star Spangled Batter Yes Yes (605) 209-1491 2130 Jackson Blvd. Suite #2, Rapid City www.starspangledbatter.com
Rocky Mt. Chocolate Factory Yes Yes (605) 716- 4700 507 6th St. Rapid CIty www.rmcf.com
The Gyro Hub Yes Yes (605) 348-2877 1745 Eglin St. Suite 660 www.thegyrohub.com
The Mud Hole Yes Yes (605) 431-3860 7 Main St. Facebook only
Curry Masala Yes yes (605) 716-7788 2050 W Main St Suite 7 currymasalainc.com
Tropical Smoothie Yes yes 605-716-8521 1612 Eglin St Suite # 900 locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1612-eglin-street
Tropical Smoothie yes yes 605-716-3726 1301 W Omaha Rd locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1301-w-ohaha-road
Tropical Smoothie yes yes 605-717-1006 2430 Platinum Dr Suite 1 Spearfish locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/spearfish/2430-platinum-dr
Dickey's Barbque yes yes (605) 791-5400 2200 N Maple Ave orders.dickeys.com
Ruby Tuesday Yes yes (605) 343-1700 821 Fairmont Blvd. Faceobook Rapid City Ruby Tuesdays
Zymurcracy Beer Company yes no 605-791-0411 4624 Creek Dr. Suite 6 zymurcracy-beer-company.square.site
Pancheros Mexian Grill Yes Yes 605-718-2251 1221 W Omaha St pancheros.com
Chubby Chip Munk Yes Yes 605-939-4205 Del, 605 722-2447 store 420 Cliff Street • Deadwood, 523 6th St Rapid City www.chubbychipmunk.com
Business Name Hours Address Phone # Website Info
Rapid City Journal Call In Only 507 Main Street (605) 394-8300 ext. 0 www.rapidcityjournal.com Subscribe Today For Your Best Local News
Royal Wheel Alignment Monday thru www.royalwheelalignement.com Will be closed this Friday, hours will resume on Monday
Masala Mart Monday - Saturday 11-8 124 E St. Joseph St. (605) 716-6278 masalamartus.com Closed Sunday
Spildes Quality Meats Wed - Sat -10-6 Sunday 10-4 1415 N Lacrosse St # 4 (605) 716-3711 spildesmeats.com
Saying Cheese Call In Only N/A (605) 391-2518 http://www.saycheeserc.com/
AAA Plumbing 24 hours 1401 Oregon Street (605) 342-6066 http://www.aaaplumbing.org/ All residential and plumbing needs including backed up drains
Kilted Lawn & Services Monday - Friday 7am-7pm (605) 787-1288 https://kiltedlawn.com
Rapid City Hearing Aids Center Mon-Fri. 9-5 2218 Jackson Blvd. (605)342-5902 www.rchearingaidcenter.com Serving Western SD for over 31 years
ACE Hardware East Mon-Fri 7:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. / Sun10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. 1602 East St. Patrick Street (605) 343-9797
ACE Hardware West Mon-Fri 7:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. / Sun 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. 172 West Main Street (605) 342- 5678
Knecht Home Center Mon - Fri 7:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. / Sun CLOSED 320 West Blvd (605) 342-4840
Knecht Lumber & Distribution Mon - Fri 7:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. - 12 P.M. / Sun CLOSED 2211 Hwy 44 East (605) 343-4900 www.meadcompanies.com
Bob's 66 7am - 7pm Mon-Sat Sun - 8-4 721 Mt Rushmore Rd (605) 3486747 Car repair, gas station, convenience store
Barefoot Dance Studio Online Classes!! 412 Oshkosh Street, RC (605) 415-1111 www.barefootdancestudio.com Online Classes available for Customers
