These businesses are still open

Elevate Rapid City is providing this list of Black Hills restaurants, cafes and other businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. If you are using your phone or another mobile platform, you can download the pdf document or simply scroll right for more information.
These businesses are open to serve you
|Restaurant Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone #
|Address
|Website
|Colonial House
|yes
|yes
|(605) 342-4640
|2315 Mt Rushmore
|https://www.colonialhousernb.com/
|Ichiban
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-4762
|1109 A West Omaha St.
|www.ichiban.com
|La Vida
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 341-7178
|1001 E North St.
|Facebook only
|QDoba
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 341-9900
|741 Mountain View Road
|www.qdoba.com
|QDoba
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 791-1555
|1745 Eglin St. Suite 550
|www.qdoba.com
|Alternative Fuel
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 791-3791
|512 Main Street Suite 110
|www.alternativefuelcoffeehouse.com
|Redwater Kitchen
|Yes
|No
|605-717-2404
|741 N Main St Suite #120 Spearfish SD
|Redwaterkitchen.co
|Gaudalajara
|Yes
|No
|605-642-4765
|83 US-14 Spearfish SD
|guadaljarasspearfish.com
|Star Spangled Batter
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 209-1491
|2130 Jackson Blvd. Suite #2, Rapid City
|www.starspangledbatter.com
|Rocky Mt. Chocolate Factory
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 716- 4700
|507 6th St. Rapid CIty
|www.rmcf.com
|The Gyro Hub
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-2877
|1745 Eglin St. Suite 660
|www.thegyrohub.com
|The Mud Hole
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 431-3860
|7 Main St.
|Facebook only
|Curry Masala
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 716-7788
|2050 W Main St Suite 7
|currymasalainc.com
|Tropical Smoothie
|Yes
|yes
|605-716-8521
|1612 Eglin St Suite # 900
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1612-eglin-street
|Tropical Smoothie
|yes
|yes
|605-716-3726
|1301 W Omaha Rd
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1301-w-ohaha-road
|Tropical Smoothie
|yes
|yes
|605-717-1006
|2430 Platinum Dr Suite 1 Spearfish
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/spearfish/2430-platinum-dr
|Dickey's Barbque
|yes
|yes
|(605) 791-5400
|2200 N Maple Ave
|orders.dickeys.com
|Ruby Tuesday
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 343-1700
|821 Fairmont Blvd.
|Faceobook Rapid City Ruby Tuesdays
|Zymurcracy Beer Company
|yes
|no
|605-791-0411
|4624 Creek Dr. Suite 6
|zymurcracy-beer-company.square.site
|Pancheros Mexian Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|605-718-2251
|1221 W Omaha St
|pancheros.com
|Chubby Chip Munk
|Yes
|Yes
|605-939-4205 Del, 605 722-2447 store
|420 Cliff Street • Deadwood, 523 6th St Rapid City
|www.chubbychipmunk.com
|Business Name
|Hours
|Address
|Phone #
|Website
|Info
|Rapid City Journal
|Call In Only
|507 Main Street
|(605) 394-8300 ext. 0
|www.rapidcityjournal.com
|Subscribe Today For Your Best Local News
|Royal Wheel Alignment
|Monday thru
|www.royalwheelalignement.com
|Will be closed this Friday, hours will resume on Monday
|Masala Mart
|Monday - Saturday 11-8
|124 E St. Joseph St.
|(605) 716-6278
|masalamartus.com
|Closed Sunday
|Spildes Quality Meats
|Wed - Sat -10-6 Sunday 10-4
|1415 N Lacrosse St # 4
|(605) 716-3711
|spildesmeats.com
|Saying Cheese
|Call In Only
|N/A
|(605) 391-2518
|http://www.saycheeserc.com/
|AAA Plumbing
|24 hours
|1401 Oregon Street
|(605) 342-6066
|http://www.aaaplumbing.org/
|All residential and plumbing needs including backed up drains
|Kilted Lawn & Services
|Monday - Friday 7am-7pm
|(605) 787-1288
|https://kiltedlawn.com
|Rapid City Hearing Aids Center
|Mon-Fri. 9-5
|2218 Jackson Blvd.
|(605)342-5902
|www.rchearingaidcenter.com
|Serving Western SD for over 31 years
|ACE Hardware East
|Mon-Fri 7:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. / Sun10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
|1602 East St. Patrick Street
|(605) 343-9797
|ACE Hardware West
|Mon-Fri 7:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M. / Sun 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
|172 West Main Street
|(605) 342- 5678
|Knecht Home Center
|Mon - Fri 7:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. / Sun CLOSED
|320 West Blvd
|(605) 342-4840
|Knecht Lumber & Distribution
|Mon - Fri 7:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. / Sat 8:00 A.M. - 12 P.M. / Sun CLOSED
|2211 Hwy 44 East
|(605) 343-4900
|www.meadcompanies.com
|Bob's 66
|7am - 7pm Mon-Sat Sun - 8-4
|721 Mt Rushmore Rd
|(605) 3486747
|Car repair, gas station, convenience store
|Barefoot Dance Studio
|Online Classes!!
|412 Oshkosh Street, RC
|(605) 415-1111
|www.barefootdancestudio.com
|Online Classes available for Customers
