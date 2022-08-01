Custer Peak Road to close during construction project

A National Forest System Road will close for a little over a month for safety purposes during construction on the Custer Peak Fire Lookout.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of Custer Peak Road Aug. 8 through Sept. 18 on Monday.

HistoriCorp, a non-profit organization that specializes in preserving historic structures on public lands, and Boxelder Job Corp Center will work with employees from the Black Hills National Forest on the historic lookout south of the Lead-Deadwood area off of state Highway 385.

The project includes repairing the catwalk, railing, stairs and cab support structure. The recommendations came from a 2021 structural evaluation.

“I know the temporary closure will affect people’s ability to visit Custer Peak Lookout, but it is needed for safety reasons while repairs are made to preserve the historic value and keep it functioning as an important fire lookout in the northern Black Hills,” said Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger, Black Hills National Forest.

Public Affairs Officer Scott Jacobson said the tower is a popular destination for the public on off-highway vehicles. He said there can be dozens of people that visit daily and hundreds per week during the summer months.

The lookout was built in 1911 and replaced with a cupola building in 1935. In 1941, the Civilian Conservation Corps used natural materials to construct the fire lookout.