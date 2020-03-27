UPDATE: These Black Hills businesses are still open

Elevate Rapid City is providing this more complete list of Black Hills restaurants, cafes and other businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. If you are using your phone or another mobile platform, you can download the pdf document or simply scroll right for more information.
To be added to this list, please email Matt Tranquill at Matthew.Tranquill@rapidcityjournal.com. Restaurants need to state if they have delivery, takeout, their address, phone number and website. Businesses need to state their hours, website, address.
Restaurants list
|Restaurant Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone #
|Address
|Website
|Alternative Fuel
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 791-3791
|512 Main Street Suite 110
|www.alternativefuelcoffeehouse.com
|A and W Rootbeer
|Yes
|Mon-Sun 10-8
|(605) 388-0588
|501 Deadwood Ave
|awrestaurants.com
|Baan Thai
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 791-5150
|5130 114 Box Elder West
|Facebook Baan Thai
|Buffalo Wings and Rings
|Yes
|Yes (Door Dash)
|(605) 791-9464
|5622 Sheridan Lake Rd.
|www.buffalowingsandrings.com
|Chubby Chip Munk
|Yes
|Yes
|605-939-4205 Del, 605 722-2447 store
|420 Cliff Street • Deadwood, 523 6th St Rapid City
|www.chubbychipmunk.com
|Colonial House
|yes
|yes
|(605) 342-4640
|2315 Mt Rushmore
|https://www.colonialhousernb.com/
|Curry Masala
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 716-7788
|2050 W Main St Suite 7
|currymasalainc.com
|Dakota Point Brewing
|yes
|no
|(605) 791-2739
|405 Canal St Ste 1200 Rc
|dakotapointbrewing.com
|Dakotah Steakhouse
|yes
|yes
|(605)-791-1800
|1325 N Elk Vale Rd
|dakotahsteakhouse.com
|Dickey's Barbque
|yes
|yes
|(605) 791-5400
|2200 N Maple Ave
|orders.dickeys.com
|Enigma Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-8300
|445 Mount Rushmore Rd
|www.therushmorehotel.com
|Essence Of Coffee
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 342 3559
|908 Main Street
|essenceofcoffee.com
|Firehouse Wine Cellars
|Yes
|Online Order
|(605) 716-9463
|620 Main St. Rapid
|www.FirehouseWineCellars.com
|Gaudalajara
|Yes
|No
|605-642-4765
|83 US-14 Spearfish SD
|guadaljarasspearfish.com
|Gold Bison Grill
|Yes
|No
|(605)-399-7043
|505 N. Fifth Street
|Facebook: @goldbisongrill
|Golden Corall
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 399-2195
|1180 North Lacross Street
|goldencorral.com
|Great Harvest Bread Col
|Yes
|(605)791-5623
|721 Omaha Street
|www.greatharvest.com
|Ichiban
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 348-4762
|1109 A West Omaha St.
|www.ichiban.com
|Jerry's Cakes & Donuts
|Yes
|No
|(605) 341-4814
|109 E. Omaha St.
|Katmandu
|yes
|no
|605-343-5070
|727 Main St
|http://www.kathmandubistro.com/
|Knuckle Brewing Co
|605-561-9846
|931 1st st Sturgis Sd
|https://www.theknuckle.com/
|La Vida
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 341-7178
|1001 E North St.
|Facebook only
|Lints Bros Pizza
|Yes
|No
|(605) 255-4808
|14287 SD Hightway 36 Hermosa
|lintzbrospizz.com
|Mexico Tipico
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-2850
|23021 Hisega Rd,
|https://mexicotipico.business.site
|Murphy's Pub & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 791-52244
|510 9th St.
|www.murphyspubandgrill.com
|Neighbors Grub and Pub
|Yes
|No
|(605) 716-7688
|7280 Freedom Lane, Summerset
|Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 342.1210
|523 6th St #300
|www.alexjohnson.com/dining/paddy-oneills-irish-pub
|Pancheros Mexian Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|605-718-2251
|1221 W Omaha St
|pancheros.com
|Papa Johns
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 388-9999
|1011 Mt. Rushmore Rd
|papajohns.com
|Papa Johns
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-7272
|1520 Haines Ave
|papajohns.com
|Philly Ted Food Truck
|Yes
|No
|(605)791-2229
|Facebook for location
|www.phillyted.com/philly-teds-food-truck-menu-2020.pdf
|Piesano's Pacchia
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 341-6941
|3618 Canyon Lake Dr
|piesanospacchia.com
|Pita Pit
|yes
|yes
|605-718-7482
|725 Main St
|https://locations.pitapitusa.com/ll/US/SD/Rapid-City/725-Main-St
|Pizza Ranch Rapid City North
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 791-5255
|1556 Luna Ave
|Ordering@ Pizzaranch.com
|Pizza Ranch Rapid City South
|Yes
|Yes
|(605)-791-5255
|405 East Stumer Rd
|Ordering@ Pizzaranch.com
|Prairie Ridge Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes (Door Dash)
|(605)791-2626
|359 N Ellsworth Rd
|prairieridgerestaurant.com
|QDoba
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 341-9900
|741 Mountain View Road
|www.qdoba.com
|QDoba
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 791-1555
|1745 Eglin St. Suite 550
|www.qdoba.com
|Redwater Kitchen
|Yes
|No
|605-717-2404
|741 N Main St Suite #120 Spearfish SD
|Redwaterkitchen.co
|Rocky Mt. Chocolate Factory
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 716- 4700
|507 6th St. Rapid CIty
|www.rmcf.com
|Ruby Tuesday
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 343-1700
|821 Fairmont Blvd.
|Faceobook Rapid City Ruby Tuesdays
|Shooters Wood Fire Grill
|yes
|yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 348-3348
|2424 West Main St
|shooterswoodfiregrill.com
|Sickies Garage
|Yes
|Yes
|(605)-716-7690
|3313 East Mall Drive
|Sickiesburgers.com
|Sliders Bar & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 718-2445
|1314 N Elk Vale Rd
|www.watikiwaterpark.com/eat/sliders-bar-grill/
|Star Spangled Batter
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 209-1491
|2130 Jackson Blvd. Suite #2, Rapid City
|www.starspangledbatter.com
|The Gyro Hub
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-2877
|1745 Eglin St. Suite 660
|www.thegyrohub.com
|The Mud Hole
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 431-3860
|7 Main St.
|Facebook only
|Tropical Smoothie
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 716-8521
|1612 Eglin St Suite # 900
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
|Tropical Smoothie
|yes
|yes
|(605) 716-3726
|1301 W Omaha Rd
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
|Tropical Smoothie
|yes
|yes
|(605) 717-1006
|2430 Platinum Dr Suite 1 Spearfish
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
|Vertex Sky Bar
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 342.1210
|523 6th St
|www.alexjohnson.com/dining/vertex-sky-bar/
|Zymurcracy Beer Company
|Yes
|no
|(605) 791-0411
|4624 Creek Dr. Suite 6
|zymurcracy-beer-company.square.site
Businesses list
|Business
|Hours
|Address
|Phone
|Website
|1899 Inn Bed & Breakfast
|24 Hours
|21 Lincoln Ave, Deadwood
|(864) 210-1899
|www.1899inn.com
|AAA Plumbing
|24 hours
|1401 Oregon Street
|(605) 342-6066
|http://www.aaaplumbing.org/
|Auto Body Crafters
|Mon – Fri 8-5
|1410 Jess St, Rapid City
|(605) 355-6876
|http://www.autobodycrafters.com/
|ACE Hardware East
|see website
|1602 East St. Patrick Street
|(605) 343-9797
|acehardware.com/store-locator
|ACE Hardware West
|see website
|172 West Main Street
|(605) 342- 5678
|acehardware.com/store-locator
|Action Mechanical
|24-7
|1856 Lombardy Drive
|(605) 348-5212
|www.actionmec.com
|Again Books & Bazaar
|10-5 M-Sat
|612 St. Joseph
|(605) 343-3618
|http://www.againbooks.com/
|Barefoot Dance Studio
|Online Classes!!
|412 Oshkosh Street, RC
|(605) 415-1111
|www.barefootdancestudio.com
|Belly Brother Auto Tech
|8-5 Mon-Fri
|2200 S Plaza Dr #2
|(605) 342-8378
|www.bellybrothersautotech.com
|Black Hills Auto Grooming
|Pick up and Delivery
|3465 Sturgis Road
|(605) 863-2363
|www.blackhillsautogrooming.com
|Black Hills Computer Consulting Inc
|8 - 5 M-F
|(605) 721-7650
|www.bhccinc.biz
|Black Hills Harley-Davidson
|Tues.-Sat. 9:00-5
|2820 Harley Drive
|(605) 342-9362
|www.blackhillshd.com
|Black Hills Vapor
|M-Sun 9-9
|4258 Canyon Lake Dr
|(605) 791-4888
|Black Hills Vapor
|M-Sun 9-9
|509 7th street
|(605)791-5505
|Black Hills Vapor
|M-Sun 9-9
|1940 Nth Ave suite 2, Spearfish
|(605) 717 -2405
|Bob's 66
|7am - 7pm Mon-Sat Sun - 8-4
|721 Mt Rushmore Rd
|(605) 3486747
|Chris Supply Company
|Mon- Fri 8-5 Sat 9-12
|114 East Blvd North
|(605)342 5900
|Corner Pantry
|24 hrs
|All locations. See Website
|http://www.mgoil.com/
|Culligan Water Rapid City
|8:30 -5 Mon - Fri
|2445 Dyess Ave
|(605)342-2210
|www.blackhillsculligan.com
|D&M Ag Supply
|M-F 8-6 Sat. 8-2
|3782 E Hwy 44
|(605)-393-2211
|Dm-AgSupply.com
|Family Thrift Center Laudromat
|Mon-Sun 7am -8pm
|1802 Cambell St
|(605) 343 -7879
|http://familythriftlaundromat.com/
|First Stop Gun and Coin
|see website
|701 Main Street
|(605) 341-5211
|www.firststopguns.com
|Fix My Computer
|9 - 10 Mon - Sun
|3703 Western Ave, Rapid City
|(605)549-5349
|Ful Circle Martial Arts
|Online Classes!!
|412 Oshkosh Street
|(605) 388-2133
|www.fullcirclemaa.com
|Grass Roots
|Mon-Fri 10-6:30
|1575 N Lacrosse St C
|(605) 791-0483
|www.facebook.com/grassrootsrapidcity/
|Harvey's Lock & Securit
|24 hrs
|414 3rd St,
|(605) 343-1277
|www.harveyslock.com
|Imageall
|8-4 M-F
|312 Main St
|https://www.imageall.com/
|Jennifer Youngs Book Keeping
|8:30-4:30 Mon-Fri
|2200 S Plaza Dr #2
|(605) 787-3230
|www.jenniferyoungsbookkeeping.com
|Kavanaugh's Weed & Pest LLC
|M - Sun 7-7
|(605) 431-1913
|Kilted Lawn & Services
|Monday - Friday 7am-7pm
|N/A
|(605) 787-1288
|https://kiltedlawn.com
|Knecht Home Center
|see website
|320 West Blvd
|(605) 342-4840
|acehardware.com/store-locator
|Knecht Lumber & Distribution
|see website
|2211 Hwy 44 East
|(605) 343-4900
|www.meadcompanies.com
|Masala Mart
|Monday - Saturday 11-8
|124 E St. Joseph St.
|(605) 716-6278
|masalamartus.com
|Mick’s Electric Inc.
|1304 Oregon St., Ste#1
|(605) 348.2335
|www.mickselectric.com
|O & A Farmhouse
|Place Orders on Website
|320 7th St ste c
|(605) 381-9009
|www.oandafarmhouse.com
|Osheim & Scmidt Funeral Home
|8:30-5 M-F Sat by appt.
|2700 Jackson Blv
|(605) 343-0077
|https://www.osheimschmidt.com/
|PDR Pros
|Mon-Frid 8-5
|2452 Taggart road
|(605) 343-8888
|pdrpros.com
|Pottery 2 Paint - Paint
|11:00am-5:00pm
|1919 Mount Rushmore Rd
|605-716-3331
|pottery2paint.com
|Prestige Cleaners
|Mon-Fri 6:30-6 Sat 8-1
|2315 Jackson Blvd
|(605) 343-1925
|N/A
|Print Mark-et
|M-F 8-5 and by appt.
|404 Saint Onge St
|(605) 342-8688
|www.printmark-et.com
|Pro Auto Pro
|Mon-Fri 8-6
|1891 Rand Road
|(605)342-0857
|www.proautocarerc.com
|Rapid City Hearing Aids Center
|Mon-Fri. 9-5
|2218 Jackson Blvd.
|(605)342-5902
|www.rchearingaidcenter.com
|Rapid City Journal
|Call In Only
|507 Main Street
|(605) 394-8300 ext. 0
|www.rapidcityjournal.com
|Royal Wheel Alignment
|M - Th 7:30 -5:00 / F 7:30-4
|2101 Cambell St
|(605) 342 - 2636
|www.royalwheelalignement.com
|Saying Cheese
|Call In Only
|N/A
|(605) 391-2518
|http://www.saycheeserc.com/
|Scull Constructions
|Monday-Friday 8-4
|Call First
|(605) 342-2379
|https://www.scullconstruction.com/
|Servall Uniforms and Linens Supply
|8-4:30 M-F
|312 Main St
|(605) 343-0680
|https://www.servall.net/
|Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
|Mon-Sat 7-5
|1908 W Main St
|(605) 342-3093
|Sol Yoga Collective
|LIVE Online Classes
|412 Oshkosh Street
|(605) 939-0765
|www.solyogacollective.com/body
|Southside Cleaners
|M-F 7-5:30 Sat 9-12
|338 St. Pat
|(605) 343-3316
|Spildes Quality Meats
|Wed - Sat -10-6 Sunday 10-4
|1415 N Lacrosse St # 4
|(605) 716-3711
|spildesmeats.com
|Ted J Norman - AMS
|Appointments Only
|709 Main Street
|(605) 791-5321
|ameripriseadvisors.com/ted.j.norman/
|The Plantsmyth, Inc.
|See website
|2613 East Highway 44
|(605) 648-3387
|http://theplantsmyth.com/
|Tinderbox
|M/W/F 2 - 6 S 12 - 4
|518 7th St
|(605) 341 - 8466
|www.rapidcitytinderbox.com
|Uncle Milt’s Alignment Service
|Open M-F 8-5
|202 N Cherry Ave
|(605) 348-0144
|Uniform Center
|M-F: 9-6 and Sat: 9-5
|723 Main St
|605.343.0203
|loveyourscrubsuc.com
|Vita Sana
|Curbside Only
|627 St. Joseph St
|605-721-6555
|vitasanaoliveoil.com
|Weathered Vane
|M-Sat 10-4
|2255 Haines Ave
|(605) 348-8154
|www.facebook.com/weatheredvanerapidcity
|Western Mailers
|Mon-Fri 8 -5
|224 E St Joseph S
|(605) 721-5779
|westernmailers.com
