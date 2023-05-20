Hello! Me and 5 of my siblings came to South Dakota all the way from another rescue in Texas. Our... View on PetFinder
Lil Rascal
Jacob Weasel, an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and a surgeon at Monument Health in Rapid City, has become the first Native…
A 61-year-old man running for School Board in Rapid City apologized for posting tweets calling for the execution of Democrats and saying he wa…
To allow candidates a chance to address some of the issues facing Rapid City, the Journal reached out to all five candidates for mayor with th…
A Rapid City woman was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for second-degree kidnapping and simple assault after she handcuffed a woman to …
The WNBA suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures, for two games Tuesday after former Aces player Dearica H…