The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in cooperation with the Nebraska Broadband Office and the Office of the OCIO/NITC has scheduled a series of community listening sessions on broadband access and digital opportunities through May 11.

A session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 5 p.m. in the Scottsbluff Room of the Chadron State College Student Center.

The listening sessions are designed to engage a diverse cross section of Nebraskans to inform the development of comprehensive plans to best address digital equity needs throughout the state and broadband deployment for unserved and underserved Nebraskans.

Citizens and stakeholders attending the planned events will be provided an opportunity to share their needs and concerns when it comes to broadband deployment and digital equity in Nebraska. Detailed information on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment or BEAD program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative as well as the current state of broadband adoption and affordability will also be provided.

Locations, times and dates of additional community listening sessions throughout the state are being finalized. Additional details regarding future community sessions will be announced and posted to the Community page of the Broadband Nebraska website.