LIVE UPDATES: 2022 June primary election results

Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, city and school races. This list will be updated every 30 minutes after 7 p.m. MDT.
All information is unofficial and comes from the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
(I) — Incumbent
Statewide
Governor (298/679 precincts reporting)
Steven Haugaard — 13,437 votes — 23%
Kristi Noem (I) — 44,429 votes — 77%
U.S. Senate (298/679 precincts reporting)
John Thune (I) — 42,078 votes — 73%
Bruce Whalen — 11,037 votes — 19%
Mark Mowry — 4,156 votes — 7%
U.S. Representative (298/679 precincts)
Dusty Johnson (I) — 35,267 votes — 61%
Taffy Howard — 22,396 votes — 39%
Amendment C (298/679 precincts)
Yes — 24,612 votes — 31%
No — 54,096 votes — 69%
Local legislative races
District 30
Senate (1/25 precincts)
Julie Frye-Mueller (I) — 235 votes — 45%
Tim Goodwin — 282 votes — 55%
House (1/25 precincts)
Patrick Baumann — 139 votes — 18%
Dennis Krull — 267 votes — 34%
Lisa Gennaro — 141 votes — 18%
Gerold Herrick — 47 votes — 6%
Trish Ladner (I) — 182 votes — 23%
District 32
House (0/9 precincts)
Becky Drury (I) — 404 votes — 40%
Jamie Giedd — 213 votes — 21%
Steve Duffy — 383 votes — 38%
District 33
Senate (0/13 precincts)
David Johnson (I) — 740 votes — 63%
Janet Jensen — 441 votes — 37%
House (0/13 precincts)
Curt Massie — 510 votes — 27%
Phil Jensen (I) — 518 votes — 27%
Janette McIntyre — 399 votes — 21%
Dean Aurand — 487 votes — 25%
District 34
House (0/8 precincts)
Mike Derby (I) — 1,048 votes — 42%
Jess Olson (I) — 847 votes — 34%
Jodie Frye — 576 votes — 23%
District 35
House (0/9 precincts)
Tony Randolph (I) — 429 votes — 31%
Elizabeth Regalado — 215 votes — 16%
Larry Larson — 258 votes — 19%
Tina Mulally (I) — 480 votes — 35%
Pennington County
Sheriff (0/48 precincts)
Brian Mueller — 3,287 votes — 68%
Ryan Mechaley — 1,544votes — 32%
County Commissioner District 1 (0/12 precincts)
Mike Mueller — 535 votes — 43%
Ron Rossknecht (I) — 721 votes — 57%
Rapid City Area Schools
Area 3 (0/6 precincts)
Michael Birkeland — 872 votes — 59%
Gabe Doney (I) — 599 votes — 41%
Area 6 (0/17 precincts)
Jamie Clapham — 487 votes — 63%
Janyce Hockenbary — 282 votes — 37%
Rapid City Council
Ward 2 (0/5 precincts)
Lindsey Seachris — 209 votes — 50%
Bill Evans (I) — 208 votes — 50%
Ward 5 (0/5 precincts)
Pat Roseland — 742 votes — 69%
J.J. Carrell — 332 votes — 31%