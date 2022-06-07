 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 June primary election results

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, city and school races. This list will be updated every 30 minutes after 7 p.m. MDT.

All information is unofficial and comes from the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.

(I) — Incumbent

Statewide

Governor (298/679 precincts reporting)

Steven Haugaard — 13,437 votes — 23%

Kristi Noem (I) — 44,429 votes — 77%

U.S. Senate (298/679 precincts reporting)

John Thune (I) — 42,078 votes — 73%

Bruce Whalen — 11,037 votes — 19%

People are also reading…

Mark Mowry —  4,156 votes — 7%

U.S. Representative (298/679 precincts)

Dusty Johnson (I) — 35,267 votes — 61%

Taffy Howard — 22,396 votes — 39%

Amendment C (298/679 precincts)

Yes — 24,612 votes — 31%

No — 54,096 votes — 69%

Local legislative races

District 30

Senate (1/25 precincts)

Julie Frye-Mueller (I) — 235 votes — 45%

Tim Goodwin — 282 votes — 55%

House (1/25 precincts)

Patrick Baumann — 139 votes — 18%

Dennis Krull —  267 votes — 34%

Lisa Gennaro — 141 votes — 18%

Gerold Herrick — 47 votes — 6%

Trish Ladner (I) — 182 votes — 23%

District 32

House (0/9 precincts)

Becky Drury (I) — 404 votes — 40%

Jamie Giedd — 213 votes — 21%

Steve Duffy — 383 votes — 38%

District 33

Senate (0/13 precincts)

David Johnson (I) — 740 votes — 63%

Janet Jensen — 441 votes — 37%

House (0/13 precincts)

Curt Massie — 510 votes — 27%

Phil Jensen (I) — 518 votes — 27%

Janette McIntyre — 399 votes — 21%

Dean Aurand — 487 votes — 25%

District 34

House (0/8 precincts)

Mike Derby (I) — 1,048 votes — 42%

Jess Olson (I) — 847 votes — 34%

Jodie Frye — 576 votes — 23%

District 35

House (0/9 precincts)

Tony Randolph (I) — 429 votes — 31%

Elizabeth Regalado — 215 votes — 16%

Larry Larson — 258 votes — 19%

Tina Mulally (I) — 480 votes — 35%

Pennington County

Sheriff (0/48 precincts)

Brian Mueller — 3,287 votes — 68%

Ryan Mechaley — 1,544votes — 32%

County Commissioner District 1 (0/12 precincts)

Mike Mueller — 535 votes — 43%

Ron Rossknecht (I) — 721 votes — 57%

Rapid City Area Schools

Area 3 (0/6 precincts)

Michael Birkeland — 872 votes — 59%

Gabe Doney (I) — 599 votes — 41%

Area 6 (0/17 precincts)

Jamie Clapham — 487 votes — 63%

Janyce Hockenbary — 282 votes — 37%

Rapid City Council

Ward 2 (0/5 precincts)

Lindsey Seachris — 209 votes — 50%

Bill Evans (I) — 208 votes — 50%

Ward 5 (0/5 precincts)

Pat Roseland — 742 votes — 69%

J.J. Carrell — 332 votes — 31%

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News