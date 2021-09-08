 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule
Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Women's Soccer;Time

Mary vs. Black Hills St. (Billings);1 p.m.

College Men's Soccer;Time

SD Mines at Texas A&M International;6 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Northern State Tournament

SD Mines vs. Minn. St. Moorhead;2 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Cheyenne Eagle Butte at Standing Rock;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Harding Co.;7 p.m.

White River at Lyman;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Dupree at Bison;7 p.m.

Hulettt, Wyo. at Harding Co.;7 p.m.

Little Wound at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.

Timber Lake at Herreid/Selby Area;7 p.m.

Mott-Regent, N.D. at McIntosh;7 p.m.

Faith at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Gurnsey-Sunrise, Wyo., at Edgemont;7 p.m.

Todd Co. at Pine Ridge;7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Eureka;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Philip at Stanley Co.;6:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf; Time

Custer Invitational;10 a.m.

Douglas Wind Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Doug./Christian/Underwood;6 p.m.

RC Central vs. RC Stevens;6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Doug./Christian/Underwood;4 p.m.

RC Central vs. RC Stevens;8 p.m.

