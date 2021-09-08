Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Soccer;Time
Mary vs. Black Hills St. (Billings);1 p.m.
College Men's Soccer;Time
SD Mines at Texas A&M International;6 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Northern State Tournament
SD Mines vs. Minn. St. Moorhead;2 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Cheyenne Eagle Butte at Standing Rock;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Harding Co.;7 p.m.
White River at Lyman;6 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Dupree at Bison;7 p.m.
Hulettt, Wyo. at Harding Co.;7 p.m.
Little Wound at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.
Timber Lake at Herreid/Selby Area;7 p.m.
Mott-Regent, N.D. at McIntosh;7 p.m.
Faith at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Gurnsey-Sunrise, Wyo., at Edgemont;7 p.m.
Todd Co. at Pine Ridge;7 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.
McLaughlin at Eureka;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Philip at Stanley Co.;6:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf; Time
Custer Invitational;10 a.m.
Douglas Wind Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Doug./Christian/Underwood;6 p.m.
RC Central vs. RC Stevens;6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Doug./Christian/Underwood;4 p.m.
RC Central vs. RC Stevens;8 p.m.