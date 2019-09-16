First Interstate Bank recently hosted its second annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11. As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations closed on Sept. 11 at noon, giving employees paid time from 1-5 p.m. to volunteer in their communities.
Employees selected their own service projects to ensure they were catering to the specific needs of their communities, encouraged to support nonprofit organizations working to eliminate poverty, particularly those helping to alleviate hunger and homelessness.
Across the company, First Interstate supported more than 200 nonprofit organizations via approximately 250 service projects, totaling 2,000 volunteers.
Locally, First Interstate employees from Rapid City completed projects for Habitat for Humanity, Feeding South Dakota, Abbott House, Meals on Wheels, and SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. First Interstate teammates from New Underwood also volunteered in Rapid City during Volunteer Day.
“Giving back to the places we call home, whether through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts, or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank offering a unique set of products and services, yes, but more importantly, a trusted community partner and neighbor,” said First Interstate President and CEO Kevin Riley. “This day simply concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give and give generously to the places where we live and work. We are honored to celebrate the power of community with you today.”