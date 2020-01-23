Local candidates among the first to file for office

Candidates for office in South Dakota have until March 31 to file if they belong to a party and April 28 if they file as an Independent candidate.

However, the filing period is open and several local candidates have already expressed their desire to seek or remain in office.

Helene Duhamel was recently appointed to the Senate by Gov. Kristi Noem. Duhamel filed to run as an incumbent for her Dist. 33 seat last week on the first day of her first session in office. Duhamel is a former television reporter and personality and currently works as a Public Information Officer for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

One the next day, Timothy Johns filed to remain as the District 31 State Representative. Rep. Johns is an attorney from lead.

On of the first candidates to file was David Johnson, who represents District 33 in Rapid City. Johnson's district stretches into southern Meade County as well. Rep. Dale Hammock of Spearfish has also filed his intention to try to retain his District 31 seat.

Debra Tindle from Deadwood has filed her intent to seek the Lawrence County Treasurer's office.

Several people have filed to seek at-large County Commissioner seats in Custer and Lawrence counties. Jesse Alan Sorenson and Mark Ray Hartman filed in Custer County. In Lawrence County Bob Ewing, Randy Deibert and Oz Enderby filed in the county commissioner at election.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0