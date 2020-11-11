Local election brings in high numbers

Storer further added Brewer simply outspent her in campaigning, noting that in a large district like the 43rd one can’t just advertise in one newspaper or radio station. There’s never been a more challenging time, she said, to get a message out to the people considering all of the different ways news is available and consumed.

Another issue her opponent used quite well, Storer said, is the fear people have regarding wind energy and the possibility of the giant turbines popping up all over the Sandhills. She further added a false narrative about her and her position on wind energy was a factor that worked against her in Cherry County, where she still has two years remaining in her term as county commissioner.

Storer said she is a person who looks to where she can best provide support, and believes the people in the district were not and are not getting the representation they deserve, and are being forgotten. She said the race is not about the candidates themselves but being the face for people who want representation. She’s undecided at this point as to whether she’ll run again, and is deeply appreciative of those who showed her support with votes, phone calls and signs.