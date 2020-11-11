Local election brings in high numbers

Though the big buzz this past week has been the ups and downs of the numbers in terms of who will be the next President of the United States, Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist is excited about the record-setting voter turnout seen at the local level. Numbers show 76% of registered voters exercised their rights, the largest Feist has seen in her 22 years as the county clerk. She attributes the increase to there being a lot more young people getting out and voting for their first time. There were 10 provisional votes.
While she’s proud of everyone for getting out and voting this election, she doesn’t want it to be just a one-time thing and would like to see high percentages going forward. She further added that there were people watching as the votes were tallied last Tuesday night, and anyone is welcome to come and see the process. “We have nothing to hide.”
With regard to local races, incumbent Keith Crofutt will retain his seat on Chadron City Council, while newcomer Joseph Johndreau will take the seat vacated by George Klein. Crofutt took the majority of votes with 1,204, though Johndreau was not far behind with 1,175. A third candidate, A.J. Bassett, lost the race but still came in close at 1,046.
Crofutt is looking forward to “more normal years without a budget crisis or other large unforeseen problems as we have dealt with for the last three years.” He further elaborated the council ran into severe budget problems and “had to change how we did everything in 2017-18.” He noted this impacted them until the current budget year, putting the city behind “on everything from capital projects to maintaining comparability of wages for City employees. Hopefully we can continue successfully down this new path and keep raising wages, increase recruitment, and get some capital projects going.”
Crofutt further stated, “I want to make sure we keep a balanced budget, continue to grow the City cash reserves, and move forward with more definite budgeting and planning to replace and expand our aging water system.” He’s appreciative of his wife and everyone who supported him.
Johndreau expressed appreciation to everyone who voted, and Bassett for running. “One of my concerns,” he said, “is that in a town of about 6,000 people we only had three folks willing to run for two vacant seats. I’d like to encourage people to consider running or be more civically involved, or at least be constructively interested in the process of our city government.”
Johndreau further added he’s interested in advocating for Chadron and working for greater long-term sustainability. “It’s obvious with our aged infrastructure and the way we’re trying to grow to encourage people to move here, there’s going to be some tough financial decision to make, but that’s the nature of the beast. We all have to be willing to dig in, and make hard decisions if and when the time comes.”
Bassett expressed appreciation to “all the Chadron constituents whom believed in me and supported my 2020 bid for Chadron City Council. As a faithful Christian, I've strongly believed God has his plan; and, it's not my time. Chadron is my home; the township, my memories and the people hold a special place in my heart.”
As a business owner, Bassett’s also excited for the passage of Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, bringing gaming to the State of Nebraska. “The passage of these initiatives opens economic development opportunities for the State and communities, not only from casinos, but from the vendors whom support them.”
Further, she stated, “it is my hope to continue my efforts, in working with the City of Chadron, in the building of an environmental and energy-efficient housing complex and green neighborhood in spring 2021.”
The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education will see a slight change with the addition of Melissa Webster, who received 2,349 votes and will fill the seat of Gary Hoffman, who did not seek re-election. Incumbents Boone Huffman and Maddie Nitsch will remain on the board, with Huffman receiving 2,170 votes and Nitsch receiving 2,359.
In other communities, Zac Riggs overtook former Crawford mayor Dave Nixon by almost 100 votes, 143-44 for the North Ward, though Crawford residents also voted Crawford City Council 320-138 in favor of doing away with the ward system. Susan Leeling ran unopposed for the South Ward and received 223 votes.
On the Crawford School Board will be JoElla Norman with 564 votes, Donald Edelman with 432 and Alicia Hunter-Robinson with 335. The trio was able to beat out their three opponents, though Christine Swanson came close to winning a board seat with 328. Jim Lambert received 285 and Carl Burrous received 196.
At the county level, it’s former Chadron City Council member Levi Grant who will be the next Dawes County Commissioner with 916 votes to opponent Marisa Betson’s 568.
Of her campaign, Betson stated, “I really enjoyed going door to door visiting with people and asking them about their ideas and concerns. The most difficult thing in campaigning was deciding where the best use of your funds should be spent.”
She plans on running again, and feels it’s very important to be active in our community. “I look forward to running again,” she stated. In the meantime, she’ll stay involved by attending commissioners’ meetings and asking questions, and getting involved with local county boards. She expressed appreciation to her husband, family, friends and neighbors for their support, and Maria Tibbets for her help with her campaign and advertising.
Grant was unavailable for comment.
Regarding Legislative District 43, though Dawes County voted 2,033-1,897 in favor of Tanya Storer over Tom Brewer, the senator won his re-election bid 58% to Storer’s 42% of the statewide vote.
Storer said winning is always the objective, and knew it would be an uphill battle running against an incumbent. She was pleased she was able to make up points she wasn’t able to get before the May primary due to issues caused by COVID-19, and noted she was able to move points in several counties and communities including Chadron and Alliance, as well as Grant County, to bring the total spread to just over 16 rather than the 22 predicted.
Storer further added Brewer simply outspent her in campaigning, noting that in a large district like the 43rd one can’t just advertise in one newspaper or radio station. There’s never been a more challenging time, she said, to get a message out to the people considering all of the different ways news is available and consumed.
Another issue her opponent used quite well, Storer said, is the fear people have regarding wind energy and the possibility of the giant turbines popping up all over the Sandhills. She further added a false narrative about her and her position on wind energy was a factor that worked against her in Cherry County, where she still has two years remaining in her term as county commissioner.
Storer said she is a person who looks to where she can best provide support, and believes the people in the district were not and are not getting the representation they deserve, and are being forgotten. She said the race is not about the candidates themselves but being the face for people who want representation. She’s undecided at this point as to whether she’ll run again, and is deeply appreciative of those who showed her support with votes, phone calls and signs.
Senator Tom Brewer, who last Friday was busying himself with post-election tasks such as making sure financials were in order and picking up signs, said this election was different than almost any other race because it was two Republicans facing off. He questioned what he did to cause this, and criticized the need to spend twice the estimated $100,000 on a single campaign, when that money could’ve gone to other causes an campaigns such as property tax relief.
Brewer further noted he and Storer have similar views when it comes to the majority of issues, but their difference on topics such as wind energy could’ve been the wedge between them.
Moving forward, in this next term Brewer will be working on a number of bills for items such as bringing back Nebraska meat inspection and getting away from federal inspection. He’s also a supporter of the Law Enforcement Protection Act, which would increase penalties for those involved with violent and destructive protests.
Brewer said he would also continue to address property tax, and work to protect the Nebraska Brand Commission from efforts to disband it. There’s a “string of to-do’s,” he said, and it’s time to get the bills prepped and ready for the 2021 legislative session. Though there are 10 days to introduce bills, he said, putting in the work from now until Christmas to get them drafted will make sure they’re ready to be introduced when the session begins Jan. 6.
The senator also noted the 43rd District will be changing in the next year with redistricting, taking adding a possible two or three more counties.
At the state level, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse won a second term with 67% percent of the vote and Adrian Smith will have an eighth as Congressman of District 3 after winning 79%.
Sasse took 2,883 votes in Dawes County, compared to opponents Chris Janicek, who had 785, and Gene Siadek, who had 250.
Smith had 2,975 votes in the county, compared to Mark Elworth Jr.’s 892 and Dustin Hobbs’ 164.
All judges that were on the ballot will be retained, with results of: 2,662 Yes and 627 No for Judge Thomas Stein; 2,632 Yes and 635 No for Judge Dirk Block; 2,822 Yes and 639 No for Judge Travis O'Gorman; 2,703 Yes and 601 No for Judge Andrea Miller; 2,650 Yes and 614 No for Judge Kristen Mickey; and 2,640 Yes and 626 No for Judge James Worden. Public defender Rebecca Chasek, running unopposed, received 3,444 votes.
Dawes County voters also helped two amendments and four initiatives see victory at the state level. The six measures and the county vote for each are:
•Amendment 1, removing the provision that allows slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment: 2,143 For; 1,711 Against
•Amendment 2, allowing repayment periods for tax increment financing bonds from 15 to 20 years in areas designated extremely blighted: 2,102 For; 1,700 Against
•Initiative Measure 428, capping interest rates for payday loans at 36%: 2,977 For; 834 Against
•Initiative Measure 429, allowing casinos at licensed horse tracks: 2,440 For; 1,457 Against
•Initiative Measure 430, creation of a gaming commission to oversee gambling: 2,448 For; 1,448 Against
•Initiative Measure 431, creation of a 20% tax on gambling revenue: 2,668 For; 1,220 Against
In regard to the national results of the 2020 presidential race, in Dawes County there were 2,931 votes for Donald Trump, 1,082 for Joe Biden and 108 for Jo Jorgensen.
Additional county election results include
Whitney Village Board: Carol Connell 27; Linda Turnbull 28; Fred Raben 27
WNCC Board of Governors: Kimberly Marcy 2,068; Sandra Elliott 1,051
WNCC Board of Governors At Large: Tom Perkins 3,095
NRD Subdistrict 1: Rich Zochol 3,112
NRD Subdistrict 2: Scott Berndt 3,103
NRD Subdistrict 3: David Carlson 3,231
NRD Subdistrict 4: John Burke 3,112
NRD Subdistrict 5: Al Rasmussen 3,451
RPPD Subdivision 2; Lee Ahrens 853; Kathleen Merriman 387
ESU 13 4: Kimberly Marx 812
Hemingford Ward A: Tricia Schumacher 85
Hemingford Ward B: Rick Horstman 106
Hemingford Ward C: Brett Cullan 96
Hay Springs School Board: Gregory Heiting 25; Shavonna Henry 19; Miriam Kearns 26
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!