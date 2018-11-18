Editor's note: From the Heart is a new column written by Hot Springs resident Michael Egan. It aims to highlight the many sincere and heartfelt people that make up our community.
Greg Foust, a 39 year veteran of non-profit housing in three different states and for the last 10 years, executive director of the Brookside and Evans buildings in Hot Springs, and the Hillcrest in Edgemont, a total of 209 units - he says with a genuine sincerity, that what gives him the most joy about his career is when he hands that set of keys over to a new occupant for their new home.
“A lot of people think housing is just a business, intended for profit, but we’re here mainly to serve the needs of people needing quality housing,” he states with obvious feeling.
The Brookside, at six stories, is the tallest building in Hot Springs. It as well as the Evans and Hillcrest are HUD housing, and sometimes there is a wrong connotation with that fact. “My 97 year old father lives here at the Brookside, and we have people who have lived here for over twenty years. Sometimes people don’t realize that these units aren’t just places for people to flop…they’re homes. Tenants also have to hold up their end, like taking responsibility to make their unit a home, as well as to get along with their neighbors.”
HUD housing has made a real difference in peoples lives, like with Al, who made some mistakes and ended up in the pen, but now is getting his life back together, developing friendships with his neighbors and people in the community, who has a job, bought a car, and now has made Hot Springs a real hometown. And like a certain veteran, who came off the substance abuse program, and after three years has also successfully made himself a home here.
There are many other success stories and examples of how HUD housing has helped individuals bridge a seemingly hopeless gap and start a new life. Greg, along with the properties he manages, are a big part of those individuals' successes.
Greg, even with his very busy schedule, not only helps with the larger aspects of helping people start a new home (and sometimes a new life) - but as I have personally witnessed, also helps with the small details, like helping someone get a bed to sleep on, or even setting the clock on the stove! Not bad for a man of 65.
On his time off, Greg’s passion is singing in a quartet at his church, even travelling around, performing at festivals and nursing homes.
He was born in Kansas, moved to Denver as a young man, and got a job painting at a non-profit high-rise for the elderly, and in time was noticed for his positive interaction with the individuals there, so was offered a job in the administration side of things, and his 39 year career began.
“Man doesn’t have to be alone in this world if we would only learn to get along with one another,” he quotes from the heart.