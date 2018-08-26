Official Minutes Library Board of Trustees
June 30, 2018 5:30 p.m.
Present: Farrell, Thompson, Mowry and Johnson.
President Farrell called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Minutes were approved. Thompson/Mowry
Bills to be paid were approved. Thompson/Mowry
The librarian’s report was presented.
The meeting adjourned 7:30 Mowry/Thompson
Next meeting will be August 28, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Minutes from the Southern Hills Sharpshooters 4-H Club:
Southern Hills Sharpshooters 4-H Meeting
July 14, 2018
at Coldbrook
Vice President Zikia Fleming brought the meeting to order. Kolton Hagen led the American Pledge and Clint Colburn led the 4-H Pledge. Treasurer’s report was given by Dustin Davis and Secretaries report was read by Clint Colburn
Members present: Zikia Fleming, Dustin Davis, Clint Colburn, & Kolton Hagen.
Old Business:
A decision was made that the birdhouses our club made that we will list on Fall River Swap for sale, if any are left by Farmers Market time we will join the booth for 4-H and try to sell them there. We will list them for $15/OBO or 2/$25. (Colburn’s will list on Fall River Swap FB Page).
4-H Achievement Days- 7/30/18 is Mueller Center judging from 2:00 - 6:30 pm. 8/2/18 is judging at the Fairgrounds for exhibits not covered by Mueller Center judging. Projects to be released 6:00 - 7:00 pm on 8/4/18. Hagen’s volunteered to pick up club exhibits that might be left. Thank you!
Fairgrounds cleanup – our club and Willing Workers are to set up the exhibit hall on 7/26/18 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
New Business
No August meeting due to Achievement days - all in agreement. September 16, 2018 will be our last meeting of the year @ 1:00 pm at Hagen’s. Please have 4-H journals completed and ready to turn into Ruby.
Kolton Hagen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Clint Colburn 2nd the motion. Meeting adjourned.
Presentations & Demonstrations were given:
Zikia Fleming -Talk on Banana Bread in Bread maker
Kolton Hagen -Talk on his Compound Bow
Clint Colburn - Talk on Coin Collection
Dustin Davis - Demonstration on Canvas dish soap painting
Brooklyn Coleman - June 22nd - Dance demonstration at the 4-H Office
Submitted by Secretary: Clint Colburn