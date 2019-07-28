All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats;44-14
Post 320 Stars;32-25
Sturgis;20-13-1
Spearfish;6-25
State "A" Senior Tournament
At Cadwell Park, Mitchell
Sunday’s Games
Brandon Valley 8, Pierre 4
R.C. Post 22 vs. Mitchell Post 18, rain delay
Yankton Post 12 vs. Renner Post 307, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Brandon Valley vs. Yankton-Renner loser, 3 p.m.
Post 22, Mitchell winner vs. Yankton-Renner winner, 30 mins after
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1
Post 22 Expos;23-28
Post 320 Shooters;27-16
Post 320 Risers;20-17
State "A" Junior Tournament
At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City
Sunday’s Games
S.F. East 11, Harrisburg 4
Watertown vs. Post 320 Shooters
Renner vs. Post 22 Expos
Monday's Games
S.F. East vs. Renner-Post 22 Expos loser, 5 p.m.
Watertown-Post 320 winner vs. Renner-Post 22 winner, 30 mins after
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;42-13
Casper Horseheads;29-27
Fremont Moo;27-27
Spearfish Sasquatch;25-30
Hastings Sodbusters;23-32
Lewis Division
Team;W;L
Badlands Big Sticks;41-17
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-25
Pierre Trappers;30-26
Hub City Hotshots;22-33
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-49
Sunday’s Games
Badlands 9, Wheat City 7
Fremont 15, Casper 4
Casper 4, Fremont 2
Spearfish 13, Pierre 11
Western Nebraska at Hub City, ppd
Monday's Games
8