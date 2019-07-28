All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats;44-14

Post 320 Stars;32-25

Sturgis;20-13-1

Spearfish;6-25

State "A" Senior Tournament

At Cadwell Park, Mitchell

Sunday’s Games

Brandon Valley 8, Pierre 4

R.C. Post 22 vs. Mitchell Post 18, rain delay

Yankton Post 12 vs. Renner Post 307, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brandon Valley vs. Yankton-Renner loser, 3 p.m.

Post 22, Mitchell winner vs. Yankton-Renner winner, 30 mins after

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;23-31-1

Post 22 Expos;23-28

Post 320 Shooters;27-16

Post 320 Risers;20-17

State "A" Junior Tournament

At Pete Lien Field, Rapid City

Sunday’s Games

S.F.  East 11, Harrisburg 4

Watertown vs. Post 320 Shooters

Renner vs. Post 22 Expos 

Monday's Games

S.F. East vs. Renner-Post 22 Expos loser, 5 p.m.

Watertown-Post 320 winner vs. Renner-Post 22 winner, 30 mins after

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;42-13

Casper Horseheads;29-27

Fremont Moo;27-27

Spearfish Sasquatch;25-30

Hastings Sodbusters;23-32

Lewis Division

Team;W;L

Badlands Big Sticks;41-17

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;31-25

Pierre Trappers;30-26

Hub City Hotshots;22-33

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;9-49

Sunday’s Games

Badlands 9, Wheat City 7

Fremont 15, Casper 4

Casper 4, Fremont 2

Spearfish 13, Pierre 11

Western Nebraska at Hub City, ppd

Monday's Games

