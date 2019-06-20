American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Hardhats 23-9
Post 320 Stars;17-11
Sturgis;9-5
Spearfish;4-15
Thursday's Games
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
Post 320 vs. Idaho Falls, rain
Post 320 vs. Laurel, rain
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
Post 22 6, Rocky Mountain Lobos 4
Friday's Games
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
Post 320 vs. Shadle Park 5:30 p.m.
Post 320 vs. Laurel 8 p.m.
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
Post 22 6 vs. Gillette Riders 5 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Bullets;18-15
Post 22 Expos;13-16
Post 320 Shooters;11-6
Post 320 Risers;10-14
Thursday's Games
Sturgis JV 17, Post 320 Risers 7
Sturgis JV 10, Post 320 Risers 5
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Gallatin Valley 9, Post 22 Bullets 1
Cody, Wyo. 1 p.m. 7, Post 22 Bullets 2
Post 320 Shooters vs. Harrisburg
Billings Blue Jays 9, Post 320 Shooters 1
Post 22 Expos 3, Billings Blue Jays 2
Friday's Games
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Cody vs. Premier West 8 a.m.
Premier West vs. Harrisburg 10:30 a.m.
Post 22 Bullets vs. Billings Blue Jays 1 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Cody 3:30 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Gallatin Valley 6 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Harrisburg 8 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Western Nebraska Pioneers;17-5
Spearfish Sasquatch;15-7
Casper Horseheads;10-14
Fremont Moo;7-13
Hastings Sodbusters;8-15
Lewis Division
Badlands Big Sticks;19-6
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-11
Pierre Trappers;10-12
Hub City Hotshots;9-13
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-18
Thursday's Games
Freemont at Hub City, cancelled
Western Nebraska 7, Hastings 1
Spearfish at Pierre, ppd., rain
Souris Valley at Wheat City
Casper 8, Badlands 7
Friday's Games
Pierre at Hastings 5:35 p.m.
Hub City at Wheat City 6:05 p.m.
Western Nebraska at Freemont 6:05 p.m.
Badlands at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.