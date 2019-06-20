American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Hardhats 23-9

Post 320 Stars;17-11

Sturgis;9-5

Spearfish;4-15

Thursday's Games

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)

 Post 320 vs. Idaho Falls, rain 

 Post 320 vs. Laurel, rain

 Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)

Post 22 6, Rocky Mountain Lobos 4

Friday's Games

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)

 Post 320 vs. Shadle Park 5:30 p.m.

Post 320 vs. Laurel 8 p.m.

 Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)

Post 22 6 vs. Gillette Riders 5 p.m.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Bullets;18-15

Post 22 Expos;13-16

Post 320 Shooters;11-6

Post 320 Risers;10-14

Thursday's Games

Sturgis JV 17, Post 320 Risers 7

Sturgis JV 10, Post 320 Risers 5

 Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Gallatin Valley 9, Post 22 Bullets 1

Cody, Wyo. 1 p.m. 7, Post 22 Bullets 2

Post 320 Shooters vs. Harrisburg 

Billings Blue Jays 9, Post 320 Shooters 1

Post 22 Expos 3, Billings Blue Jays 2

Friday's Games

Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Cody vs. Premier West 8 a.m.

Premier West vs. Harrisburg 10:30 a.m.

Post 22 Bullets vs. Billings Blue Jays 1 p.m.

Post 320 Shooters vs. Cody 3:30 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Gallatin Valley 6 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Harrisburg 8 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Western Nebraska Pioneers;17-5

Spearfish Sasquatch;15-7

Casper Horseheads;10-14

Fremont Moo;7-13

Hastings Sodbusters;8-15

Lewis Division

Badlands Big Sticks;19-6

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;13-11

Pierre Trappers;10-12

Hub City Hotshots;9-13

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;6-18

Thursday's Games

Freemont at Hub City, cancelled

Western Nebraska 7, Hastings 1

Spearfish at Pierre, ppd., rain

Souris Valley at Wheat City

Casper 8, Badlands 7

Friday's Games

Pierre at Hastings 5:35 p.m.

Hub City at Wheat City 6:05 p.m.

Western Nebraska at Freemont 6:05 p.m.

Badlands at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.

