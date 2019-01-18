High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Hot Springs 76, Belle Fourche 60
Kadoka Area 61, Hill City 43
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Rapid City Stevens 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Edmunds Central vs. Wakpala, ppd.
Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Northwestern vs. Leola/Frederick, ppd.
Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Webster vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ccd.
Wilmot vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 21
Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 17
Hill City 68, Kadoka Area 59
Newell 65, Hulett, Wyo. 13
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 54, Rapid City Central 29
Sturgis Brown 40, Spearfish 37
Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament=
Crawford, Neb. 36, Edgemont 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Ethan vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd.
Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Freeman vs. Menno, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Lennox vs. Parkston, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Lyman vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Northwestern vs. Leola/Frederick, ppd.
Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Yankton vs. Pierre, ppd.