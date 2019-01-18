High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS 

Hot Springs 76, Belle Fourche 60

Kadoka Area 61, Hill City 43

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Rapid City Stevens 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.

Edmunds Central vs. Wakpala, ppd.

Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Leola/Frederick, ppd.

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.

Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Webster vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ccd.

Wilmot vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 21

Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 17

Hill City 68, Kadoka Area 59

Newell 65, Hulett, Wyo. 13

Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 54, Rapid City Central 29

Sturgis Brown 40, Spearfish 37

Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament=

Crawford, Neb. 36, Edgemont 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.

Ethan vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd.

Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

Freeman vs. Menno, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Lennox vs. Parkston, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Lyman vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.

Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Northwestern vs. Leola/Frederick, ppd.

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.

Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Yankton vs. Pierre, ppd.

