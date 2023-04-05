Wednesday is the first day of Passover, and for The Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City, the holiday is especially joyful this year. This is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that synagogue members are able to gather and celebrate Passover as a community.

Passover is a major Jewish spring festival that celebrates freedom and family as Jewish people remember and retell the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. Wednesday night, members of The Synagogue of the Hills and invited guests will celebrate the Passover Seder.

Dr. Steven Benn, president of The Synagogue, said there was a lot of interest in restoring the tradition of a congregational Passover Seder.

“I think what is most exciting is that we can in fact come together without restriction to celebrate the holiday en masse,” Benn said. “It’s become a community event within the synagogue. There will be people of all ages, from children to...middle-aged folks and octogenarians. It really covers a broad swath of generations.”

Celebrating the seder together had been a decades-long tradition for the synagogue congregation until the holiday gatherings were halted by COVID-19.

“The people that are coming are excited about this. It reaffirms our community as a viable Jewish community, but we’re also embracing traditional practices that we’re all used to,” he said. “It’s the ingathering of all of us that have been somewhat distanced from this communal celebration. The fact that we can all gather together in this very popular religious event for the first time in three years — we really look at it with great anticipation.”

Worldwide, Jews gather with family and friends on the evening of the first night of Passover for a meal and to read from a book called the Haggadah, which means “telling.” The book contains the order of prayers, rituals, readings and songs for the Passover Seder. The events of the exodus are retold so each generation learns and remembers the Passover story that is a central part of Jewish life and history.

Traditionally, Passover observes the Israelites’ liberation from slavery under a tyrannical pharaoh. The Israelites were enslaved in Egypt for 400 years and were subjected to hard labor, including making bricks from mud. Through Moses going to the pharaoh and demanding the Israelites’ release, God worked a miracle of liberating them.

Moses asked the pharaoh 10 times to set the Israelites free. Each time pharaoh refused, God sent a series of plagues — water turning to blood, frogs, lice, flies, livestock pestilence, boils, hail, locusts, darkness and the killing of firstborn children in households that did not smear the blood of a lamb or goat on top and sides of their door frames — to convince the pharaoh to set the Israelites free. In the final plague, the angel of death passed over the houses that had put blood on their door frames, and that is where the term Passover comes from.

Finally, pharaoh agreed to release the Israelites and they left Egypt.

The themes of enslavement and freedom in the Passover story are timeless, Benn said. The Synagogue's Passover Seder will incorporate some readings from contemporaries including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and American author Anita Diamant to enhance the meaning and relevance of Passover.

“How do you take a biblical event that happened presumably (many) years ago and how do you make it relevant in the 21st Century,” Benn said. “Bondage, enslavement, liberation and freedom — you can apply those topics to any oppressed people, whether it be the African American community, the Asian American community, Native Americans, the Hispanic community, LGBTQ+. It is equally applicable to all these groups that find themselves oppressed.”

Passover brings together the past, present and future, Benn said.

“It’s a glimpse of the past, a status of where we are and an eye toward the future of not only the Jews but also humanity as a whole,” he said. “Even in the darkest moments in concentration camps, people found a way of celebrating Passover.”

“We live in a modern society and we have the freedom to [celebrate Passover]. Those people living in totalitarian, or worse, environments still found it important enough to celebrate the holiday as an eye toward the future, of throwing off the shackles of oppression,” he said.

Benn, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, said when he was growing up, his extended family gathered to celebrate Passover. Not all Jewish families observe Passover, and The Synagogue of the Hills congregation includes some people who have converted to Judaism. Celebrating Passover as a congregation is a chance to teach and pass on Jewish traditions to everyone.

“The retelling of Passover becomes a pedagogic experience. One generation is teaching the next generation not only the how’s and why’s of what we’re doing, but also carrying the message of enslavement, liberation and freedom,” Benn said.

“Passover is multigenerational and interactive. There’s children, young adults, young families, older families. The goal is to pass on the message of the Passover from one generation to another to maintain the continuity of the tradition of the message and the meaning,” he said.

For the Benn family, celebrating Passover with the synagogue congregation is a welcome return to tradition. In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, their Passover Seder has required imagination and modern technology. In 2020, Benn and his wife, Jo, planned to have all four of their adult children home for the first time in a decade to celebrate Passover together. Instead, the family gathered via Zoom from South Dakota, New York, Wisconsin and Israel for a virtual gathering.

“The kids all came together electronically and it took on a life of its own,” Benn said. “There was a lot of chatter and in each home, they recreated what would have been here in our house.”

The seder table traditionally includes symbolic foods, as well as objects that represent the 10 plagues of Egypt, Benn said. Benn, a recently retired neonatologist, added to the items representing plagues by creating a model of COVID-19 from a Styrofoam ball and push pins – the 11th plague, he said. The COVID-19 model hung over the dining room table. Later, when a vaccine became available, Benn added a syringe to the COVID-19 symbol to represent the conquering of that plague.

Passover is an eight-day festival that continues through April 12. After the seder on the first night of Passover, Benn said Passover is observed by eating matzah instead of leavened bread products through the remainder of Passover. Some Jewish families use matzah as pizza crust, taco shells, lasagna noodles and more.