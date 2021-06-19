Locals win titles at Common Cents Open

After dropping a tightly-contested second set to fall even with fellow Rapid City resident Sophia Raymond, top-seeded Arabella Scott recovered in the third set to top her opponent in a 10-point match tiebreaker and claim the Girls 14 and Under championship, 6-2, 6-7(3), 10-6, at the USTA Common Cents Junior Open on Saturday at Sioux Park.

Scott booked her ticket to the final by beating Rapid City’s Elena Braun 6-2, 6-4 in the first round on Friday and advancing to the title match with a walkover in the semifinals. Her championship victory was one of just two to go the distance, as Raymond battled past Madison Marsh of Rapid City 7-5, 5-7, 10-3 in the semis.

In the Girls 12 and Under division, which had just two participants, Rapid City’s Bella Nelson topped Mattea Green of Grand Forks 6-3, 6-4 for the title.

The Girls 16 and Under division carried a full eight-player draw, however, and Alexa Richert of Gillette, Wyoming came out of the fourth seed to grab the championship. She breezed past fellow Gillette native Brianna Ketchum 6-0, 6-0 before defeating top-seeded Brooke Kendrick 6-1, 6-0 and capturing the title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Abi Neary.