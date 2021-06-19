Locals win titles at Common Cents Open

After dropping a tightly-contested second set to fall even with fellow Rapid City resident Sophia Raymond, top-seeded Arabella Scott recovered in the third set to top her opponent in a 10-point match tiebreaker and claim the Girls 14 and Under championship, 6-2, 6-7(3), 10-6, at the USTA Common Cents Junior Open on Saturday at Sioux Park.
Scott booked her ticket to the final by beating Rapid City’s Elena Braun 6-2, 6-4 in the first round on Friday and advancing to the title match with a walkover in the semifinals. Her championship victory was one of just two to go the distance, as Raymond battled past Madison Marsh of Rapid City 7-5, 5-7, 10-3 in the semis.
In the Girls 12 and Under division, which had just two participants, Rapid City’s Bella Nelson topped Mattea Green of Grand Forks 6-3, 6-4 for the title.
The Girls 16 and Under division carried a full eight-player draw, however, and Alexa Richert of Gillette, Wyoming came out of the fourth seed to grab the championship. She breezed past fellow Gillette native Brianna Ketchum 6-0, 6-0 before defeating top-seeded Brooke Kendrick 6-1, 6-0 and capturing the title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Abi Neary.
Emma Thurness of Rapid City secured the Girls 18 and Under division by beating Alastrina Scott 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals and topping Hannah Beckloff 6-3, 6-2 in the championship.
In the boys divisions, a battle between two Rapid City natives in the 12 and Under draw ended when Ty Hoffman edged Isaac Robbennolt 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Top-seeded Max Phares of Rapid City claimed the Boys 14 and Under division with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Braden Nelson. Phares also won 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals after getting a first-round bye.
After cruising past Nathaniel Flynn in the semifinals of the Boys 16 and Under division, winning 6-0, 6-0, Conor Cruse found himself in the tough battle with Grand Forks, North Dakota native Asher Green. The Rapid City Stevens eighth grader held off his opponent, however, and took the title in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.
The Boys 18 and Under Division, which only had three entrants, was played in a round robin, and Michael Tang won both of his matches to take the championship, beating Nolan Rehorst 6-1, 6-0 and Thomas Postma 6-1, 6-3.
In the adult divisions, David Hagele of Chicago topped Wyatt Baier of Sturgis 6-0, 6-2 in the 4.0 Men’s division in the first and only round, and Kaitlyn Myers of Rapid City beat Paige Wagner of Rapid City 6-1, 6-0 in the 4.0 Women’s division.