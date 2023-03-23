The City of Sturgis uses a unique logo each year to commemorate the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and the designs for next year's 84th Rally have been narrowed to a final five contestants.

More than 100 entries were received for the contest from artists both local and nationwide. The top prize is $5,000, plus getting to see the design on ads, digital media, news releases and merchandise.

“Having received more than 100 extraordinary designs, it will be a challenge to determine the winner,” said Lance Scherer, sponsorship and brand manager for the City of Sturgis.

To cast a vote, visit sturgis-sd.gov/rallylogocontest. Voting will be open for two weeks.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally rumbles into town August 4 — 13, 2023.