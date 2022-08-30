Long TD passes help Cardinals win season-opener

Sparked by a 90-yard touchdown pass on its opening possession, the Chadron High football team rolled to a 41-13 victory over Gordon-Rushville during the first game of the season at Gordon on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The pass was thrown by quarterback Broc Berry and hauled in by wide receiver Seth Gaswick, who made an over-the shoulder catch and raced down the sideline to the end zone. The only longer pass in Cardinals’ history is a 97-yard bomb from Chris Stein to Jeff Richmond against Gering in 1983.

The previous No. 2 TD pass went also covered 90 yards and was thrown by Berry’s brother, Trevor, to Cooper Heusman against Alliance in 2019.

Early in the second half at Gordon, the same Chadron tandem hooked up for another long huge pass play. It covered 82 yards and now ranks as the eighth longest on the Cardinals’ charts. It was a much different type of pass. It was a wide receiver slip screen that Berry threw to Gaswick, who caught the ball around the line of scrimmage and threaded his way through a network of Cardinal blockers and Gordon-Rushville defenders all the way to paydirt.

The Cardinals were deep in their own territory prior to the 90-yard strike because Gaswick had fumbled Gordon-Rushville’s punt and the Mustangs recovered at the Chadron 10, setting up a golden opportunity for them. However, the Cardinals’ defense hardly budged an inch and Chadron took possession on downs four plays later.

While the Cardinals missed the extra point after the spectacular TD, they were ahead 6-0 with 8:11 left in the first period.

Chadron fumbled away the ball again twice more in the opening quarter. The second followed an outstanding punt by the Mustangs’ Brayton Hathorn that gave Gordon-Rushville possession deep in Chadron territory again. This time the Mustangs cashed in with quarterback Carter Anderson going the final four yards to tie the score as the period was ending.

The Cardinals scored twice in the second quarter to own a 21-6 halftime lead, thanks to a shoestring tackle at the one-yard line that prevented the Mustangs from scoring as the half was ending.

Chadron’s second touchdown came on Berry’s quarterback sneak after the Cards had taken possession at midfield. A 15-yard run by Quinn Bailey and a pass interference penalty against the Mustangs helped put the ball in scoring territory. A pass from Berry to Malachi Swallow gave the Cards a 2-point conversion and a 14-6 lead.

The Red Birds scored again with just 30.5 seconds left in the half. Gordon-Rushville gambled and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down at its own 37-yard line, giving Chadron possession. With the clock nearly wound down, the Cardinals went to the air. Berry, who was exceptional while making his first career start, initially hit Swallow with a 13-yard pass and then connected with Xander Provance on a 10-yarder for the touchdown. Gaswick’s PAT gave made the score 21-6.

However, one of the game’s biggest plays was still to happen before halftime. Gordon-Rushville returned the ensuing kickoff to its 37. Anderson then connected with about a 20-yard pass to senior Aydon McDonald, who seemed likely to score, but was finally caught by Swallow, ending the 62-yard romp just one-yard shy of the goal line.

Chadron Coach Mike Lecher said the Swallow’s tackle was definitely one of the game’s big plays. He also noted that Swallow’s inexperience as a defensive back was a reason McDonald got open to make the catch. The coach applauded Swallow’s hustle to prevent the touchdown.

The Mustangs had time to run one play before the half ended, but the Cardinals’ defense, which was for the most part played well all night, stopped the play in its tracks.

Chadron also outscored the hosts three touchdowns to one in the second half while defeating the Sheridan County team for the 16th time in 17 games since Gordon and Rushville joined forces in 2005.

The Cardinals scored on their opening possession on the magnificent 82-yard screen pass from Berry to Gaswick. The TD journey was awesome. Thanks to Principal Jerry Mack’s cell phone photography, it has been seen by many.

Midway in the third quarter, Anderson demonstrated why he’s a stellar quarterback while breaking two tackle attempts and going 39 yards down the sidelines for a touchdown.

Aided by a pass interference call, the Mustangs also threatened again late in the third when Anderson connected on back-to-back passes to Logan Slama and sophomore Kyler Vincent broke loose for about 20 yards to reach the red zone.

However, the drive was finally stopped and Bailey soon demonstrated his quickness by scampering about 30 yards on his first carry and 20 to the end zone on the second to give the Cardinals a 33-13 lead with just over two minutes gone in the fourth quarter.

Chadron also put together a picture-perfect drive with a little dipsy-do added during its next possession, going 67 yards in four plays. Berry ran 14 yards on the first, Bailey burst for 13, Provance went 24 yards on a reverse and Swallow the final 16 on an end-around to the end zone. A pass to Bailey added the conversion.

The victory probably came easier than was expected. Gordon-Rushville has an excellent group of seniors and is expected to have one of its best teams in a while. But the Cardinals’ skill position players lived up to expectations while rolling up 406 total yards.

Berry completed all six of his passes for 211 yards, and the Cards added 195 yards on the ground, led by Bailey’s 136 yards on 20 carries. Gaswick’s 172 yards receiving on just two catches apparently is Chadron High’s second highest total behind only Heusman’s 211 against Alliance in 2019 topped by the 90-yarder. John Ritzen now ranks fourth and fifth with 161 yards vs. Alliance in 2003 and 153 vs. Chase County in 2004.

The Cardinals’ all-new offensive line also played extra well. Line Coach Mike Sandstrom was pleased how his group made up of seniors Jacob Fintel and Jamie McKinnon at the tackles, sophomores Jonathan Fintel and Owen Wess at the guards and center Henry Kennell at center.

“They did a solid job and made few mistakes,” Sandstrom said. “Everyone expected the offensive line to drop off after we lost five really solid seniors last year, but I knew these guys were willing to do the work and thought they would step up.”

“They have been working to understand how we need to block different plays against different defenses. They all put in an incredible amount of work, especially Henry Kennel who did not miss a single day in weight room this summer, Sandstrom added.

“I am most proud of the fact that Gordon-Rushville ran one of the most difficult defenses to block with two or three blitzers every play, and then switched defenses at halftime. But we handled both fairly well, especially considering our inexperience.”

Gordon-Rushville apparently finished with about 150 yards of offense, topped by McDonald’s 62-yard romp that ended a yard shy of the end zone.

Chadron 6 15 14 8 ----41

Gor-Rush 6 0 7 0 ----13

Chad—Seth Gaswick 90 pass from Broc Berry (kick failed).

G-R—Chad Anderson 3 run (kick failed).

Chad—Berry one run (Malachi Swallow pass from Berry).

Chad—Xander Provance 10 pass from Berry (Gaswick kick)

Chad—Gaswick 82 pass from Berry (Gaswick kick)

G-R—Anderson 39 run (Michael Perez kick)

Chad—Quinn Bailey 20 run (Gaswick kick)

Chad—Malachi Swallow 15 run (Bailey pass from Berry)