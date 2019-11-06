Had it not been for a Colorado sightseeing trip by her parents, Deadwood’s Loray Bauer might have grown up along the banks of the Souris River in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, 10 miles north of the U.S. border.
But Bauer’s folks, Joe and Marcia Mack, set out from Saskatchewan in 1964 to explore the Denver area and stopped in Deadwood on the return trip home. It was a pit-stop that would change the growing family’s life.
“During that stop in Deadwood, they saw a gas station was for sale down by the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds,” Bauer said recently. “They loved what they saw and that’s how Deadwood became our new home.”
Bauer was the first of the couple’s 12 children to be born in the U.S. Her father, now 92 years old, ran the gas station for years, eventually bought and operated the Cedar Wood Inn and, in his spare time, restored old cars. Her mother, now 83, helped with the family businesses, reared her brood of children, and shared in her husband’s love of vintage vehicles by upholstering the interiors of those cars.
Today, the 55-year-old Bauer looks back at her upbringing with fond memories of sleeping six girls to one bedroom and watching her parents work so very hard to make a new life in their adopted town.
That penchant for hard work is on display every day at Deadwood’s Pack Horse Liquor and Convenience store at 95 Sherman St., next door to the Deadwood Recreation Center and right across the street from the Lawrence County Courthouse. Loray and her husband, David, bought the business in 2001, shortly after he was laid off after 17 years as a hoist operator at the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead.
“We caught wind that it might be for sale and I stopped and asked the owner about it,” Bauer recalled. “He denied it, but two days later he gave me a call and said, `Let’s talk.’ So that’s how that happened.”
For the past 18 years, the Bauers have operated the busy convenience store, with Loray’s duties expanding after David returned to the Sanford Underground Research Facility to take up his former duties. Along the way, their son, Bo, joined the crew at the Pack Horse and, on Thursdays, you’ll find Loray’s youngest sister, Colleen Wisser, tending the register.
We sat down in late October with Loray Bauer to talk about the challenges and rewards of owning and operating the Pack Horse, one of the town’s most recognized small businesses.
Q: What’s it been like owning a small business in Deadwood for nearly two decades?
A: Actually, it’s been fairly smooth, but it’s been a long road. Overall, it’s been a good experience. I’ve been here longer than a thought I would, largely because of the employees I have. They always have my back, they don’t call in sick, they show up and they do what they’re asked to do. That’s been amazing. One of my greatest employees was Annabelle Lundquist, who everybody loved. She worked so hard and was of the older generation. She passed a few years back.
Q: What’s the greatest challenge of being a small business owner in a town that attracts some 2 million visitors annually?
A: You’re responsible for everything that happens, the employees, the maintenance, the IRS, filing state reports and following all the regulations. It’s tough staying on top of all that and making it run smoothly. There are times when you’re just wore out, but you can’t stop because you have to finish it. But having grown up and working since the age of 9, I thank my parents every day for making me work so hard. If we wanted something when we were kids, we had to work to buy it. When we purchased the Pack Horse, I came in understanding how hard you have to work and it came naturally. You can’t be weak, that’s for sure.
Q: What’s the strangest thing that’s ever happened at the Pack Horse?
A: It was early summer and four young teenagers from Watertown were out here messing around in the Hills. They decided it might be funny to go use the restroom and two of them did their business in the tank of the toilet. As two of them stood outside laughing, I thought I better check the restroom. Meanwhile, two of the other boys were asking my employee where the eye doctor was in town. Then they were on their way and I checked the restroom, lifted the tank lid and said, “Are you serious?” After that discovery, my husband, David, drove to the eye doctor, found those kids, and told them they needed to return to the Pack Horse and if they didn’t, it wouldn’t be pretty. We made them clean up the restroom as we sat there and chuckled. It was the weirdest thing ever.
Q: What’s your long-range plan for the Pack Horse? Do you continue running it for another decade or so or do you sell it to one of your sons?
A: We’re up in the air on that right now. We’re supposed to have a family meeting about what the future holds. We’ve talked about tearing it down and building a bigger liquor store and coffee shop and library and perhaps a plant store. It’s been kind of a dream of mine to re-do the Pack Horse with maybe the option of having a nice, sit-down coffee shop. I feel Deadwood needs something a little larger, so we’ll see where that all goes. Regardless, it will take a lot of energy.
Q: What’s the best thing that’s come out of owning your business?
A: I live in one of the smallest towns in the state and in one of the smallest houses. But I love it. What has been great here is I’ve shared the wealth with my employees, and I’ve shared the wealth with local people who absolutely have needed the help. That’s been the fun part. No, I don’t have to worry about money, I just don’t think about it. All I know is I come here, I work as hard as I can while I’m here, but like anybody else, I can’t wait to get home. I like the simple life. There’s not much I need, but I enjoy helping those who do. I don’t donate to people who ask for a half-case of wine to drink at a party, but I’m happy to donate some gas to someone who has to drive back and forth for chemo treatments. That’s where I find the joy.