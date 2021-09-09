LORD: Does our tax system benefit the rich on purpose

Who’s cheating Uncle Sam the most these days? Earlier this year, a pair of IRS researchers joined with economists from Carnegie Mellon, the London School of Economics, and the University of California at Berkeley to explore that question.

Americans up and down the income ladder, these analysts found, fail to report all their income. But the level of nonreporting varies enormously. Among Americans in the nation’s poorest 50 percent, just seven percent of income goes unreported. In the top 1 percent, it’s nearly 20 percent.

What’s going on here? Is our tax system rigged by design to assist wealthy tax cheats? Or is it just deeply but unintentionally flawed?

It’s a complicated question. But as a tax attorney, I believe firmly that the flaws are intentional. Let’s examine the evidence.

Most of us don’t have the option of leaving income off our tax returns. Our employers report all our wages and salaries on W-2 forms. Our financial institutions report the interest on our savings and the dividends from our stocks on 1099s.

But the sort of income that flows to many at the top of our income ladder — business income of partnerships and other special categories of business enterprises — typically doesn’t show up on any form that has to be filed with the IRS.