Lots of competition at Sidney Meet

The Chadron High School track and field teams ran into lots of strong competition at the Sidney Invitational Meet on Saturday.

Both Sidney teams won the team titles. The boys scored 117.7 points while McCook was the runner-up with 84.17, followed by Laramie with 80 and Cheyenne South with 84 and 42 points. The Lady Raiders didn’t win by as large a margin, but finished with 97.25 points while Ogallala was second with 85, Laramie third with 70.25 and McCook fourth with 62.

Both Chadron teams placed eighth among the 10 teams. The boys scored 20 points and the girls 19.

Tatum Bailey led the Lady Cardinals by placing second in the high jump (5-0) and third in the triple jump (32-8 ¾). Other Chadron girls placing were Kyndall Carnahan, fifth in 800 (2:45.90), Grace Pyle, tie for fifth in high jump (4-8) and Jayrah Ngoi, sixth in triple jump (31- ¼).

Rhett Cullers was third (44.22), Garrett Reece was fourth (44.63) and Malichi Swallow was sixth (45.35) in the intermediate hurdles for the Chadron boys. Cody Hall in the shot put (43-4) and Chayton Bynes (40-2) in the triple jump also placed fourth. Jarek Anderson was fifth in the shot (41-4).