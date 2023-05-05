LOTTERIES May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ■LUCKY FOR LIFE:8-9-13-19-43LB17 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Monument Health lays off 80 employees Monument Health laid off 80 employees Monday in an effort to reduce operating costs, the company said Tuesday. Police make arrest after Wednesday night homicide Law enforcement arrested a 21-year-old man for murder after a woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound between LaCrosse Street and Br… Pennington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 53-year-old Rapid City man McGuire is described as a 5-foot-10 Caucasian male weighing 185 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair. Illinois man allegedly drove 13 hours to have sex with minor in Pennington County A 22-year-old Illinois man faces allegations he drove 13 hours to Rapid City to have sex with a 15-year-old in a hotel three days in a row. Kasey Arehart sentenced to 30 years, 15 suspended for shooting near fairgrounds A 19-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to 30 years Monday for firing a gun at several teenagers inside a vehicle near the Central States F…