Love INC offering summer sessions

Love INC will offer its summer speaker sessions beginning June 9. Described as inspiring evenings to change your life, these classes can be taken individually, or sign up for the entire series. These sessions will meet in person from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Church in Rapid City. Due to COVID-19 concerns, transportation to and from the Life INC campus and the Life INC Children's Ministry will not be available.
The sessions will be: Crucial Conversations — June 9; Digital Safety in Your Digital World — June 16; Successfully Unemployed — June 23; Keeping Kids Safe — June 30; IT Security — July 7; Grief Recovery in Uncertain Times — July 14; Parental Involvement in Child's Education — July 21; How to Talk to Your Kids About Sex — July 28.
To register for classes or for more information, call 605-718-5683 or email raven@love-inc.us
