Luke Jegeris' fielder's choice lifts the Hardhats past Renner Post 307 in regional opener

With the bases loaded and one out in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh, all Luke Jegeris had to do was put the ball in play and run like he had never run before.
A double play would have been a rally killer, to say the least.
But Jegeris, the backup catcher and extra hitter for the Hardhats Friday night in the opener of the best-of-three State Regional series against Renner Post 307, found his burst of speed when he hit a ground ball to the second baseman to beat out the throw, giving Post 22 a 3-2 win.
There was a lot to think about for Jegeris, who is in his first full year of varsity ball with Post 22.
"With the bases loaded, I knew we just needed one run to get the game over," Jegeris said. "There was a lot of adrenaline going on. I just had to block everything out and get the job done and make it to first."
Just what was he thinking when he made contact?
"I was thinking 'I got to get going,'" he said. "There's no stopping."
Jegeris credited Post 22 catching coordinator Shawn Bolton for his sudden burst of speed.
"Coach Bolton really taught me how to run, to be honest," he said. "He helped me fix my running form and I got down there in time."
The Hardhats didn't need a lot of runs behind another strong pitching effort from Hunter Tillery, who took a 2-1 lead into the top of the seventh. But two walks and a RBI single by Trey Heckenlaible tied the game.
A big key to keeping the score tied was when Post 22 third baseman Wyatt Anderson not only kept a low relay throw from first baseman Jake Goble in front of him, but he tagged Leo Hueners for the second out. Tillery got Maverick Jarding to fly out to Goble at first to end the threat.
"I was going good through the whole game, and in that seventh inning, I don't know, nerves or whatever got me, but I started losing control a little bit," Tillery said. "I just had to take a deep breath and go back in and go for it. That was a huge out at third by Wyatt and that made a difference. That could have been a whole different ballgame right there if they score two."
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, second baseman Drew Scherbenske hit a double in the gap to left center, followed by an intentional walk to Goble. Anderson hit a hard shot down the third base line that Renner third baseman Quinn Dunham stopped, but couldn’t make the throw to first.
That set up the RBI fielder's choice by Jegeris.
"Wyatt gets a big hit and the kid at third does a great job of getting in front of it — that would have won it," Post 22 assistant coach Ryan Klapperich said. "Luke just does enough to get down the line, so all we needed was three."
Tillery was outstanding for the first six innings, as was Renner Post 307 pitcher Wyatt Hermsen. Post 22 scored single runs in the first and third innings and Renner’s first run came in the fourth before the tying run in the seventh.
Tillery gave up just four hits and two runs, walking two and striking out three. The Post 22 defense was solid as well, with its lone error a throwing error by Tillery on a pickoff attempt at third that led to the first Renner run.
"I don't think we threw a breaking ball until the third inning," Klapperich said of Tillery. "He trusted his fastball today and just believed in it. I was calling it and he would shake me off and go back to the fastball. He pitched his game and we were happy with it. We got a little greedy at third there and he missed one. But he was abler to get out of it and get the win."
Post 22 got on the board in the first inning on a single by Goble, scoring Harrison Good. In the third inning Anderson's triple scored Scherbenske, who hit a one-out single.
The Hardhats had 10 hits — by four players. Anderson and Blake Weaver had three hits each, with Scherbenske and Goble adding two hits each.
"We were on barrel a ton today, we had line drives that were getting out," Klapperich said. “We gave away some bats throughout the game, but for the most part I was happy with our hitters. It gives us confidence and we felt in control the entire game because we knew Hunter was doing what he needed to do."
Hermsen went the distance for Renner Post 307, walking two and striking out two.
The Hardhats, 30-25, look to clinch the series with one more win Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. The second if-necessary game would follow.
"This means a lot. We know we have to come out (Saturday) and do the same thing ... hopefully put up more runs," Jegeris said. "We have to get it rolling, get down there and get going into the state tournament."
The Hardhats would prefer to get that win out of the way with Goble on the mound in Saturday's opener, as Bransen Kuehl is out with a shoulder injury.
"With Bransen being hurt, we're banged up and our pitching staff, we're just trying to grind it out now, so getting that win was huge," Klapperich said. "We have Jake (Saturday), so hopefully we can pick it up a little it and score more than three."