Luke Jegeris' fielder's choice lifts the Hardhats past Renner Post 307 in regional opener

Tillery was outstanding for the first six innings, as was Renner Post 307 pitcher Wyatt Hermsen. Post 22 scored single runs in the first and third innings and Renner’s first run came in the fourth before the tying run in the seventh.

Tillery gave up just four hits and two runs, walking two and striking out three. The Post 22 defense was solid as well, with its lone error a throwing error by Tillery on a pickoff attempt at third that led to the first Renner run.

"I don't think we threw a breaking ball until the third inning," Klapperich said of Tillery. "He trusted his fastball today and just believed in it. I was calling it and he would shake me off and go back to the fastball. He pitched his game and we were happy with it. We got a little greedy at third there and he missed one. But he was abler to get out of it and get the win."

Post 22 got on the board in the first inning on a single by Goble, scoring Harrison Good. In the third inning Anderson's triple scored Scherbenske, who hit a one-out single.

The Hardhats had 10 hits — by four players. Anderson and Blake Weaver had three hits each, with Scherbenske and Goble adding two hits each.