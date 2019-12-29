LUX-Zeplin on track to begin hunt for dark matter

Since 2018, LZ’s onsite crews have been split between surface and underground operations. The surface team worked in a class-100 clean room, donning head-to-toe Tyvek suits and assembling the heart of the LZ experiment, the inner detector. Underground, another crew has been outfitting a custom-built research cavern with systems that will support LZ’s search for dark matter.

This was a high-stakes move for the collaboration; it required transporting the detector from the clean room to the Yates Headframe, down a mile-deep shaft and through a narrow drift on the 4,850 level, all without damaging or dirtying the detector.

“This was the most challenging move of a detector system that I have ever done in decades of working on experiments,” said Jeff Cherwinka, the LZ chief engineer from the University of Wisconsin, who led the planning effort for the move along with SURF engineers and other support.

WIMPs (weakly interacting massive particles) are among the top prospects for explaining dark matter, which has only been observed through its gravitational effects on galaxies and clusters of galaxies. Believed to make up nearly 80 percent of all the matter in the universe, this “missing mass” is considered to be one of the most pressing questions in particle physics.