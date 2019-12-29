The race to build the most sensitive direct-detection dark matter experiment got a bit more competitive with the Department of Energy’s approval of a key construction milestone on Feb.9.
LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ), a next-generation dark matter detector, will replace the Large Underground Xenon (LUX) experiment. The approval puts LZ on track to begin its deep-underground hunt for theoretical particles known as WIMPs in 2020.
“We got a strong endorsement to move forward quickly and to be the first to complete the next-generation dark matter detector,” said Murdock “Gil” Gilchriese, LZ project director and a physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the lead lab for the project. The LZ collaboration includes approximately 220 participating scientists and engineers representing 38 institutions around the world.
The fast-moving schedule allows the U.S. to remain competitive with similar next-generation dark matter experiments planned in Italy and China. LUX-ZEPLIN is expected to be commissioned in the spring or summer of 2020.
On Oct. 21, dark matter researchers across the globe, from the United Kingdom to the coast of California, tuned in to the experiment’s work channels to receive news from Lead,.
Just a fraction of the LZ collaboration’s 250 researchers were onsite at Sanford Underground Research Facility (Sanford Lab), but each member was eager for updates on the day’s task: moving LZ’s 5,000-pound, 9-foot-tall inner detector nearly a mile underground.
Since 2018, LZ’s onsite crews have been split between surface and underground operations. The surface team worked in a class-100 clean room, donning head-to-toe Tyvek suits and assembling the heart of the LZ experiment, the inner detector. Underground, another crew has been outfitting a custom-built research cavern with systems that will support LZ’s search for dark matter.
This was a high-stakes move for the collaboration; it required transporting the detector from the clean room to the Yates Headframe, down a mile-deep shaft and through a narrow drift on the 4,850 level, all without damaging or dirtying the detector.
“This was the most challenging move of a detector system that I have ever done in decades of working on experiments,” said Jeff Cherwinka, the LZ chief engineer from the University of Wisconsin, who led the planning effort for the move along with SURF engineers and other support.
WIMPs (weakly interacting massive particles) are among the top prospects for explaining dark matter, which has only been observed through its gravitational effects on galaxies and clusters of galaxies. Believed to make up nearly 80 percent of all the matter in the universe, this “missing mass” is considered to be one of the most pressing questions in particle physics.
LZ will be at least 100 times more sensitive to finding signals from dark matter particles than its predecessor, the Large Underground Xenon experiment (LUX), which was decommissed last year to make way for LZ. The new experiment will use 10 metric tons of ultra-purified liquid xenon to tease out possible dark matter signals. Xenon, in its gas form, is one of the rarest elements in Earth’s atmosphere.
“The science is highly compelling, so it’s being pursued by physicists all over the world,” said Carter Hall, the spokesperson for the LZ collaboration and an associate professor of physics at the University of Maryland. “It's a friendly and healthy competition, with a major discovery possibly at stake.”
LZ is designed so that if a dark matter particle collides with a xenon atom, it will produce a prompt flash of light followed by a second flash of light when the electrons produced in the liquid xenon chamber drift to its top. The light pulses, picked up by a series of about 500 light-amplifying tubes lining the massive tank — over four times more than were installed in LUX — will carry the telltale fingerprint of the particles that created them.
All of the components for LZ are painstakingly measured for naturally occurring radiation levels to account for possible false signals coming from the components themselves. A dust-filtering clean room is being prepared for LZ's assembly and a radon-reduction building is under construction at the South Dakota site — radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that could interfere with dark matter detection. These steps are necessary to remove background signals as much as possible.
The vessels that will surround the liquid xenon, which are the responsibility of the U.K. participants of the collaboration, are now being assembled in Italy. They will be built with the world's most ultra-pure titanium to further reduce background noise.
To ensure unwanted particles are not misread as dark matter signals, LZ's liquid xenon chamber will be surrounded by another liquid-filled tank and a separate array of photomultiplier tubes that can measure other particles and largely veto false signals. Brookhaven National Laboratory is handling the production of another very pure liquid, known as a scintillator fluid that will go into this tank
The cleanrooms will be in place by June, Gilchriese said, and preparation of the cavern where LZ will be housed is underway at SURF. Onsite assembly and installation will begin in 2018, he added, and all of the xenon needed for the project has either already been delivered or is under contract. Xenon gas, which is costly to produce, is used in lighting, medical imaging and anesthesia, space-vehicle propulsion systems, and the electronics industry.
“South Dakota is proud to host the LZ experiment at SURF and to contribute 80 percent of the xenon for LZ,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority that oversees SURF. “Our facility work is underway and we’re on track to support LZ’s timeline.”