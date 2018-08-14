The clues are starting to trickle out in Chadron’s own murder mystery.
Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack has been “offed” in a live version of the board game Clue, and it’s up to Chadron residents to solve his murder. more details about his demise have surfaced in the last week, including possible weapons, murder locations and suspects.
The number of suspects has grown considerably in the last week. Previously only Ashlee Dodge of Wireless World looked suspicious (and the Verizon store is a possible murder location), but today it's possible to consider that Phil Lollar of the New Leaf mowed Mack down. Jane Ramm at First National Bank of Chadron is also a prime suspect, especially since one of the new weapons discovered this week was a bag of quarters from the bank. And while the EJ twins of EJ's BBQ look sweet and innocent, could they have done Mack in with another newly discovered weapon - a baby back rib bone from their namesake eating joint?
Two other weapons have also been located as possibilities: the paper cutter at Outlaw Printing and a broken flower vase at Bloom. With the cadre of new weapons added to the ones previously discovered (a coat hangar missing from ReThreads and a fountain pen discovered by The Chadron Record), it won't be an easy task sorting out the mystery.
It looks like Mack may have met his doom at one of several local businesses. Was he felled fueling up at Big Bat’s, while sampling his Subway sandwich or having a tasty treat and beverage downtown at the Bean Broker? Or maybe he was in line at the Pizza Hut buffet, sampling barbecue at EJ's or dining on a burger at Wild's? Was he lured to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites by the killer, or did the negotiations for a new car go wildly wrong at the Chadron Motor Company?
Chadron Clue Live is sponsored by the Fur Trade Days board as a fundraiser for next year’s FTD event. Citizens are invited to join the fun Aug. 17 at the Dawes County Courthouse at 7:30 p.m. Teams of up to four people each will race to solve the clues, laid out in a scavenger hunt around town, to solve the mystery of Mack’s death.
Registration will remain open through the event. Each individual on a team must register separately, and include a team name on their registration. Registration is $20 per person and can be done at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce or online at https://form.jotform.com/82046467211149.
Another way to join the fun is to help sponsor the event. There are various sponsorship levels that allow sponsors to select a location, suspect or weapon. Fill out a sponsorship form at https://form.jotform.com/82104340808146 or email info@furtradedays.com for more information. And be sure to follow FTD on Facebook to keep current with new clues as they develop.