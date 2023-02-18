South Dakota Mines in Rapid City is hosting its 46th annual Engineers Week Feb. 21 through 25, an event dedicated to inviting middle school students to campus to learn about the fields of science and engineering.

Many Engineers Week events are open to the public.

Engineers Week was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951 and is celebrated during the week of Presidents Day in honor of President George Washington, who is considered to be the nation’s first engineer.

Mines President Dr. James Rankin said the event showcases science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers and the excitement they offer.

"We like the students to know that STEM careers are fun and exciting. So we'd like to come show off our engineering and science programs but also we like to get them interested in the opportunities that are available," Rankin said.

Mines' Engineers Week opens with the Mines Chemistry Magic Show from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Mines students with the university chapter of the American Chemical Society will present science-based demonstrations.

Mines will host nearly 500 middle and high school students for Engineering and Science Day on Feb. 23, according to Dr. Jade Herman, chief of staff at South Dakota Mines.

"I have been handling this event for about 11 years. When I first started, we had about 250 to 300 students show up, and it has slowly grown over the years as we started reaching out to more schools and providing more presentations for the students to visit," Herman said.

The day begins with demonstrations by academic departments held across campus and a Chemistry Magic Show from 9 a.m. to noon. Students can also enjoy a lunchtime concert from noon to 1 p.m. in the Music Center and an afternoon talk on NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover by Deputy Director of South Dakota Space Grant Consortium Tom Durkin. The NASA presentation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Surbeck Center Ballroom and is open to the public.

On Feb. 24, Engineers Week activities conclude with the annual Order of the Engineer induction ceremony at 4 p.m. in the Surbeck Ballroom on the Mines campus. The Order fosters a spirit of responsibility and pride in the profession of engineering.

On Feb. 25, Mines will play host to MathCounts. MathCounts is one of the most successful education partnerships involving volunteers, educators, industry sponsors and students. The contest is for students in sixth through eighth grade from western South Dakota. MathCounts is sponsored by the South Dakota Engineering Society, Black Hills Chapter.

Rapid City, with the help of Mines, is attracting engineers, scientists and innovators with an increasing number of high-tech jobs being offered in the "Innovation District" corridor between Mines and downtown Rapid City.

The area is home to high-tech businesses like Dream Design International, Foth Engineering and Omnitech that are already providing a range of tech industry jobs with a local economic impact measured in millions.

Rankin, who attended the math contest and science fair as a child, said E-Week offers "professional awareness," or an opportunity for students to understand that engineers and scientists no longer have to leave Rapid City to be on the cutting edge of scientific research.

"There are more startup companies and jobs in South Dakota so there's more opportunities for our graduates and graduates of Western Dakota Tech to stay right here in the Black Hills," Rankin said. "Students can come and see what happens as a mechanical engineer or an electrical engineer and get to talk about projects that they would get to do.

"They can see what happens in a laboratory and a little bit about how you could use that education to help our economy."