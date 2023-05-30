Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rapid City’s Recreation Division has announced the date for city pools to open for the summer season.

With the last day of school set for Friday, June 2, city pools at Parkview, Horace Mann and the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park will open the following Thursday, June 8. The pools will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

The 50-meter outdoor pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center will open Memorial Day and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

“It’s been one long winter,” said City Recreation Specialist Teaghan Berkey. “We know everyone’s ready to hit the water and have some summer pool fun.”

The opening date coincides with the school calendar and staff training.

“We’re looking forward to another exciting summer at the city pools,” said City Aquatics Specialist Barb Iwan. “As soon as school gets out, we’ll conduct the training for our seasonal staff including the lifeguards and then open up the following week.”

Daily swim passes are $7 for adults and youth, and $6 for senior citizens 62 years and older. Quarterly, yearly and 20-punch passes are also available.

Special features this summer at the three city pools include a ‘Splash and Dash’ special Monday through Saturday with half price entrance from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday will again be designated as ‘Funday 4 Sunday’ with a group of four admitted for $12. Each additional person in the group is regular admission cost.

The public is also reminded of the Sioux Park tennis court renovation project and reduced parking capacity near the Sioux Park Stadium access off Canyon Lake Drive. Parking options include the Dakota Drive access point off Canyon Lake Drive to the Sioux Park complex, as well as the Sioux Park and Noordermeer Field parking lots.

Anyone with questions or wishing more information about the city’s outdoor pools or the Swim Center, call the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department at (605) 394-4175 or the Rapid City Swim Center at (605) 394-5223.