Hunters took to the field Sept. 15 for the start of the fall turkey season. Nebraska, the nation’s top turkey hunting destination, has the birds, permits and opportunities for a great outdoor adventure.
Turkey hunting can be combined with big game, upland game, waterfowl or fishing for a true Nebraska mixed bag outdoor adventure.
There are plenty of other reasons to undertake a Nebraska turkey hunt:
Birds – Wild turkeys are abundant, and may be found in all 93 counties. Hunters have the opportunity to harvest three turkey subspecies in Nebraska.
Permits – These may be purchased over the counter, are unlimited in quantity, and are valid statewide. Youth permits for hunters age 15 and younger are only $8. Fall hunters can buy up to two turkey permits. Permits allow hunters the option of harvesting with either a bow or shotgun. The bag limit for a fall permit is two turkeys of either sex.
Opportunities – Turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy a long fall season (ends Jan. 31, 2019), and high success and satisfaction rates. Areas to hunt turkeys are plentiful in Nebraska, with 300 wildlife management areas across the state and approximately 300,000 acres of walk-in public access to private land in the Open Fields and Waters Program.
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey or outdoornebraska.gov/guides for more information about wild turkey hunting in Nebraska. Purchase turkey permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.