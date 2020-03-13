Making a case to shorten early voting

We've all read that today is "Super Tuesday," the day when 14 states cast primary ballots to nominate candidates for the Democratic nominee for president.

One of biggest of those states is Texas, which allows early voting, sometimes known as "no-excuse absentee voting." South Dakota also allows early voting.

About 700,000 Texas voters voted before Super Tuesday, which became a problem when two prominent Democratic primary candidates -- Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg -- dropped out. Voters who cast their ballots for those two candidates essentially wasted their vote.

We've written in this space before about early voting regret, in which voters change their minds about candidates, usually based on new information or some other factor.

The reasons for allowing voting before election day include a planned absence, avoiding long lines, or other reasons of convenience. Supporters say more people vote when offered this convenience, and they are probably correct.