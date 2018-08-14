A Chadron man was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with an incident Sunday.
Wakiyan Dreamer, 20, was arrested and booked into the Dawes County Jail by the Chadron Police Department after allegedly robbing another individual and threatening him with a knife.
The police were called to the 900 block of West Highway 20 Sunday, where an individual reported that Dreamer allegedly took a pocket knife from the victim and then used that knife in a threatening manner to demand money, a bottle of Jack Daniels and a cell phone.
The victim, who told police he knew his alleged robber, provided the items and called the police after the suspect fled the area.
Officers arrested Dreamer after searching a Chadron residence and recovering a knife that matched the description given by the victim. Dreamer is suspected of robbery and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of false reporting and of being a minor in possession of alcohol. His bond was set at 10 percent of $50,000.