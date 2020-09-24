Marijuana measures left to voters

Many states – including Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Oklahoma – have either decriminalized marijuana possession of small amounts and/or approved medical marijuana plans. South Dakota, on the other hand, has some of toughest marijuana laws in the nation, including making ingestion – testing positive for marijuana use – a felony, the only state to do so.
Since the Legislature declines to represent the interests of so many South Dakotans on this matter, it is appropriate that the issue goes directly to the voters who according to the state Constitution are entitled to participate in direct democracy. The Journal Editorial Board is also leaving it up to the voters to decide. We could not reach a consensus on these questions.
What’s also clear now is that since Colorado approved recreational marijuana in 2019, South Dakotans are going there to buy marijuana and are bringing it back to the state, which is money that would be spent in South Dakota if the state legalized recreational marijuana. Amendment A would tax marijuana sales at a rate of 15 percent with the money being divided equally between public schools and the state’s general fund, which would likely pump a considerable amount of money into state coffers. In addition, this new industry would literally sprout up in the state that likes to call itself business-friendly. In addition, it might make the state an even more attractive tourist destination, which would have a huge financial impact on Rapid City and the Black Hills.
Amendment A also limits the amount of marijuana a person could personally possess to one ounce or less.
Amendment A also requires the state to issue licenses but allows local control by giving cities and counties the authority to regulate or ban the issuance of licenses to marijuana providers in their jurisdictions, which lets local residents have a say in the matter while providing a framework for the state to provide reasonable regulations and thus allowing lawmakers a voice in the implementation of the program. And, finally, it requires the Legislature to establish a medical marijuana program.
The reality is that legalized recreational marijuana has caused no apparent harm to the economy or culture of Colorado, state that continues to grow and flourish. If residents can be trusted to purchase alcohol, spend their money state-supported casinos and decide if they want to wear a mask or not in the COVID era, why can’t they be trusted to possess small amounts of marijuana that will boost the state’s economy and give state government more money to spend as it chooses?
Those who oppose recreational use of marijuana have concerns on the increased rates of intoxication and addiction-related problems displayed in Colorado. Records from the state of Colorado show citations and arrests for DUI increased three percent since the drug laws changed. Fatal traffic accidents associated with marijuana use increased a staggering 153 percent, from 55 in 2013 to 139 in 2017.
The measure boosts the state’s bottom line, reduces our prison population and gets the state in line with nearby state’s that are already reaping the rewards that come with a well-regulated recreational marijuana policy. The unintended consequences would be the massive change to our state's culture and the risk that increased marijuana usage causes problems we don't know about yet.
As with recreational marijuana, the state Legislature has never considered medical marijuana legislation even though it has been legalized in many other states and no one except the medical community has raised red flags about the impact on public health.
The primary argument opposing this ballot measure comes from the state medical association, which along with the pharmaceutical industry has a financial stake in this legislation. However, we can't just accept the advice of experts when we agree with them. There are valid reasons that the medical industry resists legalizing medical marijuana. An addiction treatment center in the Denver suburb of Centennial, reported hospitalizations involving marijuana intoxication increased substantially. In 2000, Colorado saw 575 hospitalizations related to marijuana intoxication. That number rose to 3,517 in 2016.
The status quo requires patients to see their doctors over and over again to pay for expensive medications that makes health care more expensive and takes decision-making away from Americans, which many people in this state find unacceptable at this time.
Letting residents have a greater voice in their own health care represents the values of this state. But the advice of medical experts tells us that voice could be leading state residents astray. We couldn't reach a consensus on these issues, but we agree that the voters should have their say Nov. 3.
