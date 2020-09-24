Marijuana measures left to voters

Many states – including Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Oklahoma – have either decriminalized marijuana possession of small amounts and/or approved medical marijuana plans. South Dakota, on the other hand, has some of toughest marijuana laws in the nation, including making ingestion – testing positive for marijuana use – a felony, the only state to do so.

Since the Legislature declines to represent the interests of so many South Dakotans on this matter, it is appropriate that the issue goes directly to the voters who according to the state Constitution are entitled to participate in direct democracy. The Journal Editorial Board is also leaving it up to the voters to decide. We could not reach a consensus on these questions.

What’s also clear now is that since Colorado approved recreational marijuana in 2019, South Dakotans are going there to buy marijuana and are bringing it back to the state, which is money that would be spent in South Dakota if the state legalized recreational marijuana. Amendment A would tax marijuana sales at a rate of 15 percent with the money being divided equally between public schools and the state’s general fund, which would likely pump a considerable amount of money into state coffers. In addition, this new industry would literally sprout up in the state that likes to call itself business-friendly. In addition, it might make the state an even more attractive tourist destination, which would have a huge financial impact on Rapid City and the Black Hills.