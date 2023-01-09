Marine receives full military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery

More than a dozen people gathered inside the committal shelter at Black Hills National Cemetery on Monday for the quarterly unaccompanied veterans military honors ceremony.
Members of the Camp Rapid Army National Guard and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1273 provided flag folding and a rifle volley to honor U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Edward Michael Koskey III.
The Black Hills National Cemetery holds these ceremonies on a quarterly basis to provide honors to those recently buried without them. The next such ceremony will be in April.
