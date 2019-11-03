Market Snapshot Penn Cty Data 44 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Restaurant cook stepping aside after 46 years Teen needs $75K to help with transplant expenses Rapid City man going to trial in dog abuse case Ellsworth airman dies; natural causes suspected Two Cents for Nov. 2 View All Promotions promotion Faster-loading pages. Skip the surveys. Subscribe for 99¢ promotion Be the first to know with breaking news email alerts. Print Ads Creative Again Books - Ad from 2019-11-01 Nov 1, 2019 Again Books 612 St Joeph St, Rapid City, SD 57701 605-343-3618 Website Finance Knight Security - Ad from 2019-11-03 6 hrs ago Knight Security Po Box 782, Rapid City, SD 57709 605-343-3333 Service The Lodge - Casino - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 The Lodge - Casino 83 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732 605-584-4800 Website Construction KNECHT HOME CENTER INC - Ad from 2019-10-31 Oct 31, 2019 Knecht Home Center 320 West Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 605-342-4840 Website Car Rapid Wash - Ad from 2019-11-01 Nov 1, 2019 Rapid Wash 1735 Haines Ave, Rapid City, SD 57701 605-791-9274 Furniture Fischer Furniture TRADE - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 Fischer Furniture Trade P.O.Box 523, Rapid City, SD 57709 605-348-5100 Construction A & J Clothing - Ad from 2019-10-28 Oct 28, 2019 A&J Clothing 605-269-2434 Restaurant Cold Stone Creamery/Vires Media - Ad from 2019-11-03 6 hrs ago Cold Stone Creamery/Vires Media 8360 E Raintree Dr #230, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 480-585-1095 Service VFW POST 1273 - Ad from 2019-11-01 Nov 1, 2019 Vfw Post 1273 420 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 605-342-9804 Education SDSU COLLEGE OF NURSING - Ad from 2019-11-03 6 hrs ago Sdsu College Of Nursing