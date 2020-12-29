Marsh hired as BHSU women's golf coach

Black Hills State University athletics has announced the hiring of Craig Marsh as its new women's golf head coach.

Coming from Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., Marsh will take over head coaching duties after Kelly Welker stepped down in October.

In three years at Hastings College, Marsh had success recruiting student-athletes and fundraising to improve the school's golf program. That success allowed the program to add substantial indoor practice improvements, including an indoor flight monitor.

The PGA Professional coached at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyo., prior to Hastings. There, he led each the boys (2012, 2017, 2018) and girls (2016, 2017, 2018) to three state championships. Marsh was also named Boys Coach of the Year three times (2012, 2017, 2018) and Girls Coach of the Year five times (2006, 2007, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Marsh in a member of both the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Women's Golf Coach Association (WGCA), as well as the PGA of America, where he was elected to Class A Membership in 2005.

Competitively, he was a state runner-Up in Wyoming in high school, as well as a member of the Ping Junior Tour (1992-1996) and the AJGA (1993-1996). He was the Wyoming Open Champion in 1997, shooting a 6-under (67-71-66).