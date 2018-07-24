The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that rookie forward Adam Marsh has been signed for the upcoming season.
Marsh returns to the team after experiencing professional hockey for the first time last year at the end of the season following the completion of his major-junior career. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward appeared in the final five games of the season with the Rush and earned his first professional point, an assist on March 31 against the Quad City Mallards in the final home game of the season.
“Coming back was an easy choice for me. I got a good opportunity from the coaches to showcase my skill, and I’m in a good spot to train at home in Chicago with Coach (Nello) Ferrara,” Marsh said about re-joining the Rush. “The offseason has been great, and because I’m training with Coach, it’s allowed me to be in touch with everyone on the team, which feels great.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said that Marsh stood out as a hard working player, and brought much-needed skill to their forward lines.
“When you look at his major-junior career, Adam was practically a point-per-game player in the QMJHL. He’s been training with our Assistant Coach, Nello Ferrara, in Chicago all summer long to add muscle and condition himself," Tetrault said. "My gut tells me that Marshy will have a breakout season for us next year because of not only what we know he was capable of last year, but also because of how much better he’ll be from all the hard work he’s put in this offseason.”
A native of Chicago, Marsh played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs, Val-d’Or Foreurs, and Charlottetown Islanders, registering 135 points (66g-69ast) in 168 games. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft (7th round, No. 200).
Raevsky named BHSU assistant VB coach
Black Hills State University women's volleyball head coach Kristin Carmichael has announced that Kate Raevsky has been named the new assistant coach of the Yellow Jackets.
"I am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to be a part of the Yellow Jacket volleyball program and BHSU athletics as a whole," said Raevsky. "I am thrilled to be able to work with Coach Carmichael, and am so excited to get to know the talented and driven volleyball players here at BHSU."
Raevsky comes to BHSU from Middle Park High School, in Colorado, where she was the head volleyball coach for the past four years. She helped lead the team to four consecutive Frontier League Championships, and was named the Frontier League Coach of the Year three times.
Raevsky has also coached in the Middle Park Volleyball Club for the last five years.
As a player, Raevsky attended Fort Hays State. During the 2008 season, she was the starting libero for the Tigers, tallying 511 digs. She averaged 4.87 digs per set, which puts her number nine on the single season digs per set record at FHSU.
"We are very excited to welcome Kate to the Yellow Jacket volleyball family," said Carmichael. "With her background in defense and setting, she will be assisting in all aspects of games and practices. She also brings several recruiting contacts from her club and high school coaching experiences. We look forward to working with Kate as we chase our team goals."
Pierre blows out Spearfish
The Pierre Trappers busted out 16 hits and rolled through the Spearfish Sasquatch 13-3 Tuesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Tate Ellison hit a home run in his second straight night for Pierre, 27-25, as the Trappers scored four runs in the top of the first inning, four in the third and one in the fourth before Spearfish, 19-30, got on the board when Zach Solano scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Caden Goldby.
The Sasquatch got a run in the sixth when Anthony Rodriguez scored on a fielder's choice and another in the seventh when Solano scored again on a wild pitch to make the score 11-3, and Pierre added two in the eighth.
Riley McSherry took the loss as he lasted the first 3 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, 11 runs, seven earned runs, walked six and struck out one. Drake Berman came in for 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout.
Steven Dennis pitched two solid innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three. Griffin Teisher pitched the last two innings and allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out one.
Spearfish hosts Casper tonight at 6:35 p.m. while Pierre travels to take on the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.