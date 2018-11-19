Doug Brummel will make another appearance at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, this time with new characters. His Chadron stop will be one of the first places for his new show, “Mass Confusion.”
When Brummel last visited Chadron, his cast of characters included a young boy, a nun and an old man. This time, Brummel will be joined onstage by Dave Wilson, in the Doug and Dave Show as they present a “radio episode” of “Mass Confusion.” Airing on fictitious radio station WKGOD, “Mass Confusion” explores the Catholic faith within the context of Mass. Brummel and Wilson will stop in Chadron Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Their show includes original Liturgical songs, as well as original music.