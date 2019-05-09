DIRECTIONS: Use the entry form below to match the brands on the left to the correct ranch depicted in the photos on the right. The entry with the most correct matches wins a new grill courtesy of The Chadron Record. Entry forms can be returned to The Chadron Record at PO Box 1084, Chadron, Neb., 69337, or dropped off in person at 248 West Second Street in Chadron. Entry forms must be turned in by May 31 at 3 p.m. to be eligible to win the grill. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected in a random drawing from the entries with the same amount of correct answers. Good luck!

