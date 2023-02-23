The Matthews Opera House and Art Center announces a call for entries for its 44th annual Community Art Show. The show is open to artists of all ages and abilities, from amateur to professional, to exhibit their work.

This call is open to all artists, age groups, levels, and media. Works created by individuals 18 and older must be for sale. Works by artists under 18 are exempt from this rule and may be marked "not for sale."

Entries must be delivered to the Matthews Gallery at 612 N Main St, Spearfish from March 20 to 25. The Community Art Show will be on display from April 3 through May 6 and is free for public viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pieces may be picked up the week after the show has concluded.

“We are very excited to celebrate forty-four years of incredible community artists at the Matthews,” said Darren Granaas, executive director. “We love having new and returning artists come and show their work. There is so much talent in the Hills and we’re honored to be able to showcase that.”

Awards will be given in six different categories: Best of Show, People’s Choice, Adult (with first, second, and third awards), and as well as awards for youth. Patrons to the gallery are also encouraged to vote for People’s Choice until April 28.

An opening reception will be held on April 7 at 5 p.m., and the event is free to attend. Winners of Best of Show, adult, and youth categories will be announced that evening. Attendees will also be offered the first opportunity to cast their ballot for People’s Choice. Voting will remain open in this category through April 28. The People’s Choice Award will be announced on the Matthews Facebook page on May 6.

Go to matthewsopera.com or call 605-642-7973 for more information.