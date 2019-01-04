Three third-period goals doomed the Rapid City Rush as they fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 6-4 on the road Friday.
Kansas City scored two goals in the first period. Jordan Ernst scored first 6 minutes and 16 seconds into the game with assists from Zach Fischer and Loren Ulett. Darian Dziurzynski got another goal four minutes later on assists from Mark Cooper and Riley Sweeney.
Rapid City started the second period with a goal from Tab Lardner 1:23 into the frame with assists from Darby Llewellyn and Shaquille Merasty. Matt Harrington got into the action 4:35 into the period with assists from Brandon Fehd and Merasty to tie the game.
The Mavericks responded with a goal from Cooper and assists from Dziurzynski and Greg Betzold nine minutes into the period.
The Rush responded with two goals to end the period and go into the kast 20 minutes with a 4-3 lead. Dylan Quaile was first to score on assists from Chris Leibinger and Merasty.
The second goal came 16:38 into the second when Riley Weselowski scored with an assist from Merasty.
The third period was when the wheels fell off for Rapid City. Kansas City got a goal from Joey Sides two minutes into the period off an assist from Ulett. Eleven minutes later Rocco Carzo scored the game winning goal on assists from Dziurzynski and Willie Raskob.
Fischer added another goal 17:24 into the period, Mike Panowyk and Nate Widman assisted.
For the Rush, Adam Carlson stopped 22 shots in net and for Kansas City Max Milosek stopped 19 shots.
The Rush fell to 14-17-2-3 with 33 points while Kansas City improved to 18-12-1-1 with 38 points. The two teams face off in Kansas City tonight at 6 p.m.
Rush add veteran
The Rush announced before Friday night's game with the Mavericks that they signed Tab Lardner ahead of the weekend series.
Lardner is a 10-year veteran and last played professionally in the 2010-11 season for the CHL's Missouri Mavericks and Fort Wayne Komets.
In a statement, Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said Lardner and him were good friends from their playing days, and with suspensions and injuries mounting he felt some reinforcements were needed.