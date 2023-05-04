Still searching for a Mother’s Day gift? Try theater, concert, circus or dance performance tickets. Entertainment abounds on Mother’s Day weekend and throughout the month of May in the Black Hills.

Theater

May 5-7, 12-14, 19-21

Black Hills Community Theatre presents "Death by Design,” in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. This comedic mystery combines an intricate Agatha Christie-style whodunit with genius wit like Noel Coward’s. When the Bennetts return to their country manor after a disastrous opening night, they are followed by a parade of mysterious and uninvited guests. When one of the guests is found dead, it’s up to the maid, Bridgit, to clean up the crime scene and solve the murder. Friday and Saturday showtimes are 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Ticket are $16 to $26; tickets and information: bhct.org/death-by-design.html or call 605-394-1786.

May 8-9

The hit musical "Chicago," comes to Rapid City at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. “Chicago” is the tale of Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart on a quest for fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song-and-dance number after another. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/chicago2023 or go to the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.

May 11-15

Homestake Theatre Works presents Stephen Sondheim’s magical musical "Into the Woods” at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. Characters from classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales meet in the woods as a baker and his wife go on a quest to battle a witch's curse and start a family, while trying to escape a giant along the way. Showtimes 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $25 to $30. Tickets and information: homestakeoperahouse.org/event/into-the-woods or call 605-584-2067.

May 12-14

Belle Fourche Area Community Theater presents a “frolicsome” adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic "Pride and Prejudice," at 7 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium in Belle Fourche. Bold, surprising, boisterous and timely, the timeless story of Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy is retold for a new era. It explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect -- or imperfect -- match in life. What turns us into greater fools than a high-stakes game of love? Tickets and information: bellefourcheact.com

May 21

High Plains Live! presents “Home Sweet Home,” a Civil War-era musical, at 1:30 p.m. at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Starring husband-and-wife performers Charles and Kathryn Farrugia, “Home Sweet Home” is a heart-rending journey through music and drama that explores the mysteries of the heart during the tragic years of the Civil War. Singer-actor Charles wrote the script and performs songs from the Civil War era including “Shenandoah” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” Concert pianist Kathryn depicts the loved ones left behind with piano solos by Gottschalk — America’s most famous pianist at the time of the Civil War — plus Schuman, Liszt and others. The Farrugias hope to connect their audiences with the past by expressing the timeless virtues of love, honor and duty. Reservations recommended; reserved seats $15, general admission seating $10. Reservations and information: westernheritagecenter.com/upcoming-events or 605-642-WEST.

Music

May 5-6

The Miner Brewing Company Music Series presents Jalan Crossland performing from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Miner Brewing Company in Hill City. Admission is $25. Crossland is an award-winning acoustic guitarist, banjo player and singer-songwriter, he’s opened for or shared the stage with dozens of well-known musicians. Information: prairieberry.com/event/miner-brewing-music-series-presents-jalan-crossland-may-5/.

May 7

Foreigner returns to the Black Hills to perform at 8 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand event center in Deadwood. Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You”. Tickets and information: deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188.

May 7

Well-known local pianists Michael Fellner and Barry Furze will present an afternoon of piano music at 2 p.m. in the United Methodist Church sanctuary in Sturgis. The church recently acquired a grand piano and this will be its ‘’grand” celebration and introduction to the Sturgis community. Fellner and Furze each began studying piano at age 6. Fellner also plays the cello and organ. Furze began playing the organ at age 7 and the baritone horn at age 14. Admission to the concert is free; donations will be accepted.

May 13

The Shrine of Democracy Chorus will present “Songs Say It All! An All-A Capella Show,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. This concert will feature Dynamix and chorus performances by Mixed Nuts, Black Hills Blend and Lame Johnny Creek. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 for seniors, military and students. Tickets and information: performingartsrc.org or call 605-394-1786.

May 14

Dave Martinson’s Big Band will transport listeners back to the 1940s for a special Mother’s Day concert at 2 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. This cabaret-style event includes specialty wine service and seating options in historic opera boxes, at cabaret tables or in the balcony. Dave Martinson’s Big Band is a 17-piece ensemble of local musicians and two vocalists. Tickets range from $25 to $75, depending upon seating. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/event/dave-martinsons-big-band-2/ or call 605-642-7973, or in person at the Matthews Gallery in Spearfish.

May 14

Dr. Rodney Garnett, flutist, and Dr. Janeen Larsen, pianist, will present a concert at 2 p.m. at United Church of Christ in Spearfish. The concert will include works by Copland, Vivaldi, Piazzolla and Bartok. Admission is free; donations to the church are appreciated.

May 24

Aaron Lewis brings his 2023 Acoustic Tour to Rapid City at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Lewis grew up listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks, and the Staind founder returned to his musical roots for his number one Billboard Country Album debut “Town Line and Sinner.” His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged for his acoustic tour. Tickets start at $45. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/aaronlewis23 or go to the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.

May 26

Summer Kickstart weekend begins with a free concert featuring Chayce Beckham at 8 p.m. at Outlaw Square in Deadwood. Beckham was the 2021 American Idol Champion and the only person ever to win the competition with an original song, “23.” Beckham is now on the fast track to becoming one of the hottest names in country music. Information: deadwoodmountaingrand.com/entertainment/

May 27

Summer Kickstart weekend continues with a free concert featuring Big Head Todd & The Monsters at 8 p.m. at Outlaw Square in Deadwood. Colorado natives and South Dakota favorites Big Head Todd & The Monsters are known for their hits such as “Bittersweet,” “Broken Hearted Savior” and “Boom Boom.” Information: deadwoodmountaingrand.com/entertainment/

Circus

May 5-7

Naja Shrine Circus 2023 comes to Rapid City, with shows Friday and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Summit Arena at The Monument. Be amazed by acrobats, wild animals and clowns in this legendary three-ring spectacle. Tickets are $12 to $24; proceeds benefit Naja Shrine operations. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/circus2023 or go to the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.

Dance

May 6

Rapid City’s Academy of Dance Arts presents "Bloom" at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Ballet, hip hop, contemporary and tap dancers ranging in age from preschoolers to pre-professional graduating seniors and Academy Company dancers will perform; $1 of every "Bloom" ticket benefits Youth and Family Services. Tickets $17-$33. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/academyofdance2023 or go to the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.

May 13

Rapid City’s Prima School of Dancing presents a ballet and acro dance production of “Mary Poppins” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Tickets are $18 to $34. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/prima-school-of-dance-2023a or go to the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.

May 13

Prima School of Dancing also presents "What A Feeling," a non-ballet production that highlights the feelings and emotions we all share, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Tickets are $18 to $34. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/prima-school-of-dance-2023e or go to the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.