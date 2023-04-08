The Meade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a Belle Fourche man missing after a car accident early Saturday morning.

MCSO responded to an accident on Highway 79 North near Bear Butte where a Jeep Wrangler and a semi had collided in the roadway.

Before crews arrived on scene, the driver of the Jeep left the scene and headed north on foot. Based on the evidence at the crash, MCSO believes the driver is Jed Smeenk of Belle Fourche.

MCSO has been searching the area since the accident, around 3 a.m. They believe he may have taken a pretty bad blow to the head based on evidence found at the scene. His cell phone was left behind in the vehicle.

The search has included regional partners, including the LifeFlight Team searching the area with their helicopter.

MCSO said they're only interested in finding Jed and making certain he is okay and receives proper medical attention.

They are not asking for the public to assist in the physical search; an effort is underway to bring in search dogs to the area.

MCSO said there is still the real possibility Smeenk was able to find a ride and is somewhere safe. However, they need to be able to confirm his whereabouts.