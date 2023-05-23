The Meade County Sheriff‘s Office is searching for an 18-year-old who escaped from custody Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Caleb Richter was arrested Tuesday morning, and after arriving at the jail with a deputy around 7 a.m., Richter broke free and was last seen running south near the Courthouse in handcuffs. He was wearing a green hoodie, dirty black pants, and a black and orange beanie hat.

Richter is a white male, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

MCSO responded to the report of an injured female walking on Bear Butte Road Tuesday morning, and Richter was arrested as part of the investigation, according to the MCSO. Richter was arrested for simple assault, probation violation, possession of a controlled drug, and other warrants.

In an abundance of caution, the Sturgis Schools were notified of this escape and have taken appropriate action. Law enforcement will be maintaining a significant presence at the schools throughout the day.

Richter is not considered armed and dangerous. If he is located or if anyone sees anything suspicious, they are encouraged to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 347-2681.

All the charges listed are an allegation.