Meals on Wheels, Hill City Cafe partner for senior meals

The team at Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota is working to ensure seniors in western South Dakota continue to safely receive needed nutrition during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals on Wheels has ceased congregate dining in other communities. However, Meals services will continue through the Hill City Café. To manage the anticipated increase in services, those who want meals will need to use the new reservation system.

Any senior interested in getting a “Hearts for Hill City Meal” from the Café, either for dining in or taking out, needs to call 605-574-4582 to make a reservation. A one-day notice is preferred, if at all possible.

Meals on Wheels still intends to implement daily delivery services in the Hill City area, but that service is currently not in place. The community will be notified when that is able to be implemented. The Meals on Wheels team is working diligently to ensure that the aging individuals in all of western South Dakota are safe and food secure.

Weekly deliveries of a week’s worth of meals may be available to those 60 and older who cannot come into the café. Call 605-394-6002 to find out if you qualify for this service.

