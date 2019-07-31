Get up-close and personal with gators, crocs, birds, turtles, zebu, deer and much more!

Located between Orlando and Kissimmee on the South Orange Blossom Trail, Gatorland is one of Central Florida's classic attractions, and provides a unique and natural alternative to the larger theme parks of today. Founded by the late Owen Godwin in 1949, and still privately owned by his family today, Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve, combining "Old Florida" charm with exciting, new exhibits and entertainment, making it Orlando's best half day attraction®.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.