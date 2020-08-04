SAVE on a 6-month kit from Raddish Kids, a cooking class for kids

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A cooking class for kids, Raddish kids is a subscription service that allows parents to teach their kids cooking, chemistry, math all while having a bonding, fun experience that you will never forget.
Get $17 off a 6-month kit
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!