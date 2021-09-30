Save up to 55% off movie tickets today! Sep 30, 2021 42 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Save on AMC, Regal, Cinemark and MORE!Get Tickets You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Members Only Membership Deals Offers Discounts Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Members Only Save on takeout, delivery or dine in with Restaurant.com gift cards! Updated Sep 29, 2021 Restaurant.com encourages customers to use your Restaurant.com certificates for takeout, delivery, or dining in. When you place your order, be… Members Only Save 10% on moving and storage with Pods! Updated Sep 15, 2021 Before PODS, moving companies were about rigid timelines and giant rental trucks. Storage companies were about big, uninviting warehouses. POD… Members Only Get cooking with Home Chef! Save $95 on 4 boxes today: Updated Sep 8, 2021 Get cooking! Home Chef offers easy-to-follow recipes and pre-portioned ingredients delivered to your door. With so many options weekly, you ca…