A public memorial will be held for former U.S. Senator James Abourezk in Sioux Falls next Sunday.

The memorial will take place at the Washington Pavilion, 301 South Main Avenue, Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 28, 2023 beginning at 1:30 p.m. for approximately two hours. Members of the public are invited to attend. There will be speakers and music. This takes place over the Memorial Day weekend.

Former Senator Abourezk died on February 24, 2023 at the age of 92 in Sioux Falls. He was the founder and first Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and the principal Senate author of the Indian Child Welfare Act, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, and the American Indian Freedom of Religion Act. He brought Frank Fools Crow to give the first prayer by a Native American in the United States Senate. He served two years in the U.S. House of Representatives prior to winning his Senate seat, and he then retired after his Senate term.

He was born at home in Wood, South Dakota in Mellette County, and later graduated at Todd County High School in Mission, SD. He was a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines and the University of South Dakota School of Law. He also lived and worked in Hot Springs, Rapid City and Winner. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.