Youth & Family Services staff and supporters recently toasted a man who left behind a legacy of sharing his passion and resources with the youth of western South Dakota.

Before he passed away in 1983, Dr. Ray E. Lemley, an area physician, rancher, amateur photographer, paleontologist, world traveler and visionary, commissioned a special trust fund that would annually provide monetary support to YFS programs. It was Dr. Lemley’s desire to be able to continue supporting the charities he loved, even after his death.

Dr. Lemley’s trust reached the milestone of having distributed more than $1 million 30 years after the fund was established.

“Dr. Lemley was truly a visionary with a kind and generous heart,” said Connie Olson, YFS’ Chief Development Officer. “We are so pleased that his legacy continues to strengthen our community. In addition to financially supporting children in perpetuity, we also know it was his hope that his gift would encourage and inspire others to consider leaving a legacy gift.”

In January, at this year’s annual luncheon to honor Dr. Lemley, YFS received a check for $28,312 from the Lemley Memorial Trust to help support children and families in our community. The proceeds from his trust are designated to be used specifically for photography equipment and supplies, art classes, library materials and other similar educational items.